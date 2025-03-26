How to Run a Private Military Company

Today's guest is John Lechner, a writer and researcher. He's here today to talk about his new book about the Wagner Group, a Russian state-funded private military group, or PMC. The book is called Death Is Our Business: Russian Mercenaries and the New Era of Private Warfare, and is out March 4th (you can preorder it here). It's a crazy read, and draws on multiple trips John took to frontlines in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, and Mali. As a mutual friend told me, "John knows more about the Wagner Group than anyone not in the Wagner Group." I asked John to help me better understand how state capacity works, through the lens of private military companies.Some questions I came into our conversation with:* How does a private military company (PMC) work? What's the bureaucratic structure of a PMC?* How does a successful PMC operate? How does it scale?* How does a state like Russia use a PMC for its own ends (and how do PMCs use states for their own ends)?* How do Russian PMCs like Wagner compare to American PMCs like Blackwater?Read the full transcript of this episode at www.statecraft.pub.