Episode 99 - Surprise… the Bible Explains That! (Part 3)
Secular scientists often discover things that are very confusing to them and hard to make sense of. However, the Bible explains these findings very well. Welcome back to the Starting Point Podcast!
35:53
Episode 98 - Surprise… the Bible Explains That! (Part 2)
36:45
Episode 97 - Surprise… the Bible Explains That! (Part 1)
39:48
Episode 96 - Pro-Life: Making the Case (Part 6)
Pro-Life vs Pro-Choice… can you think of a more emotional issue? We're going to calmly and respectfully work through this contentious debate, offering gracious responses to arguments commonly used in support of the Pro-Choice point of view. Welcome back to the Starting Point Podcast!
36:50
Episode 95 - Pro-Life Making the Case (Part 5)
Exploring Science and Faith with host Jay Seegert
The primary focus of The Starting Point Project is to help strengthen the Christian’s faith, so they are more confident in what they believe and consequently better positioned to mentor their own children and share the Gospel message with family, friends, relatives, co-workers or anyone else who lacks a true saving relationship with Christ.
Secondarily, we also offer a very gracious challenge to the skeptic who sincerely struggles knowing and understanding the truths as taught in God’s Word.