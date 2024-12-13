Spacewalk with Everyday Astronaut

EP: 11 - How New Leadership Could Shape Spaceflight's Future

Tim dives into the ripple effects of a new political administration on the future of space exploration. From the surprise appointment of Jared Isaacman as NASA's new administrator to the status of key programs like the Gateway, the SLS, and Starship, Tim unpacks what these shifts could mean for future of spaceflight. If you want your questions answered, just use hashtag #spacewalkpodcast and we’ll take questions from there each episode, but we’ll also be taking questions from our patron supporters, YouTube members and X subscribers as well.