Spacewalk with Everyday Astronaut

EP: 11 - How New Leadership Could Shape Spaceflight's Future
Tim dives into the ripple effects of a new political administration on the future of space exploration. From the surprise appointment of Jared Isaacman as NASA's new administrator to the status of key programs like the Gateway, the SLS, and Starship, Tim unpacks what these shifts could mean for future of spaceflight.
If you want your questions answered, just use hashtag #spacewalkpodcast and we’ll take questions from there each episode, but we’ll also be taking questions from our patron supporters, YouTube members and X subscribers as well.
--------
54:53
EP: 10 - Starship Flight 5
In this episode Tim answers some of your questions about Starship Flight 5.
--------
38:59
EP: 9 - Polaris Dawn
In this episode Tim talks with the crew of Polaris Dawn while they are in space and asks some great questions about the mission.
--------
18:36
EP: 8 - Starliner Fiasco, Blue Origin Factory, Future of Human Spaceflight & More
In this episode Tim answers some of your questions about Starliner Fiasco, Blue Origin Factory, Future of Human Spaceflight & More.
--------
49:56
EP: 7 - Starship Engine Relight, Starliner Delays, New Space Stations & More
In this episode Tim answers some of your questions about Starship Engine Relight, Starliner Delays, New Space Stations & More.
Spacewalk is the latest adventure with Tim Dodd, the Everyday Astronaut, as he takes listener and supporter questions and will dive deep into topics, while also having casual chats about whatever might be the current hot topic. The blend of Dodd's knowledge base, personal insights, and listener interactions makes this a must-listen for space enthusiasts and aspiring engineers alike. Join Tim as he continues his quest to "bring space down to Earth for everyday people"