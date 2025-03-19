Sound Business with Akash Thakkar

#84: My guest today is Devendra Cleary, a production sound mixer based in Los Angeles. He got his start working as a boom mic operator in college and eventually got his first big break working on the TV show Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Since then, he’s worked on projects such as Firefly, Anchorman, Sex and the City, and, recently, Twisters and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.
In this episode, we talk about a production sound mixer even does, how Devendra got started in film sound, how he grew his career after landing a big break project, his work on Twisters recording actors in huge windstorms, and so much more.
Find Devendra here:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/devendracleary
IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0165837/
And if you're interested in making music and sound for games, I have a newsletter and free courses that will get you started, and help you find paying work in games. Just go to http://www.bit.ly/soundbizpod
Building a Music Production Career from Scratch with Chong The Nomad
#83: My guest today is Alda Agustiano, also known as Chong The Nomad, who is a music producer and DJ based in Seattle, Washington. Alda has been producing music for well over a decade now, recently releasing her debut album titled “Do We Make Of This?” and also working on projects such as Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, and getting music sync spots with companies like Singapore Airlines, Apple, Universal Audio, and Nike. She has also opened for artists like Odesza and Death Cab for Cutie.
In this episode, we talk Alda’s musical upbringing—transitioning from piano lessons to music production in high school, her choice to go to music school and how she made the most of it, her struggles and realizations with the business side of her music career. and so much more.
Find Alda here:
Website: https://www.chongthenomad.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chongthenomad/?hl=en
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1TCIxnDm8SASkB6dTMrFCy?utm_medium=share&utm_source=linktree
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/chongsongs
Composing Across Cultures with Mikey J
#82: My guest today is Mikey J, a composer, producer, and dancer based in the United Kingdom. He has worked on a huge variety of projects from Danny Boyle’s Free Your Mind Matrix Adaptation, scoring and music directing the 2024 revival of Romeo & Juliet starring Tom Holland, founding the award winning dance company Boy Blue, and is even a member of the Order of the British Empire for his work in hip-hop and dance music.
In this episode, we talk Mikey’s musical upbringing as a child of African immigrants in the United Kingdom, how he started as a mixing engineer and producer working for the tiny sum of five pounds an hour for his work, his recent work on the movie Kneecap which celebrates Irish hiphop and cultural preservation, and so much more.
Find Mikey here:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mikeyjdotnet/?hl=en
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/michael-mikey-j-asante
IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4647621/
From Roadie to Hollywood Sound Designer with Dror Mohar
#81: My guest today is Dror Mohar, a sound designer and engineer based out of Los Angeles. He has worked on an insane number of projects, including Inglorious Basterds, DJ Hero, Fable III, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, and more recently, Lady in the Lake on Apple TV.
In this episode, we talk about how Dror grew up in Africa, ended up in the UK, and then moved to the US to truly start his career. We also talk about he started playing in bands as a guitarist and vocalist and then trained transitioned to becoming a mixing engineer and roadie, how he then transitioned from mixing into sound design in Hollywood, and so much more.
Find Dror here:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drormohar/
IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3346677/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drormohar/
Sound Design and Nature Recording with Andy Martin
#80: My guest today is Andy Martin, a sound designer and nature recordist based out of Seattle, Washington. Andy’s had an incredibly long and varied career in the world of sound design, working on projects such as Grim Fandango, all of the games in the inFAMOUS series, Medal of Honor, and has even worked with Skywalker Sound as a virtual reality sound designer on projects like Vader Immortal. He also has extensive experience in nature field recording as a part of the project NorthWest Soundscapes.
In this episode, we talk about how the winding path Andy took into the world of professional audio, why it’s okay to change your career goals and pivot, building a career while having ADHD, Andy’s love of nature recording and how’s he’s turned it into a business, and so much more.
Find Andy here:
Website: https://soundeziner.com/andy-martin/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/northwestsoundscapes
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andymartinnaturesound
