Sonic Boom: How Seattle Lost Its Team

Introducing Spilling the Tea on Celeb Golfers with Erin Lim Rhodes from Welcome to the Par-Tee with Tisha Alyn.Follow the show: Welcome to the Par-Tee with Tisha AlynRoll out the red carpet! E! News host and golf fanatic Erin Lim Rhodes joins the Par-Tee to share her journey, from her hosting and golf beginnings to a hilarious mishap with golf legend Michelle Wie West. Plus, Tisha and Erin debate which celebrities are crushing it on the course.
