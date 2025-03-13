Powered by RND
Sonic Boom: How Seattle Lost Its Team
Sonic Boom: How Seattle Lost Its Team

The Ringer | Luminary
For more than four decades, the Seattle SuperSonics were among the NBA’s most iconic franchises. But in 2008, they packed their bags for Oklahoma. ‘Sonic Boom’ ...
SportsHistorySociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Olympia
    Seattle vs. Schultz. Who really owns our teams? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    36:32
  • Howard Schultz
    Who is Howard Schultz? Getting to know the man who bought the Sonics and sold them away. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    31:25
  • The '90s
    In our pilot episode, we dive into the relationship between Seattle and the Sonics, telling the story of the franchise’s iconic teams of the '90s. And we see how decisions made in that decade ultimately laid the groundwork for the team’s move, more than a decade later. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    35:56
  • Trailer | Sonic Boom: How Seattle Lost Its Team
    Did Seattle ever have a chance? Who are the villains in this story? Hear from the NBA legends, politicians, diehard fans, business executives, and more as The RInger's Jordan RItter Conn unearths never before heard truths about the NBA's greatest heist. Dive into the chronicle of a perfect storm of events: how Seattle went from an iconic NBA city to a basketball orphan. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    0:59

About Sonic Boom: How Seattle Lost Its Team

For more than four decades, the Seattle SuperSonics were among the NBA’s most iconic franchises. But in 2008, they packed their bags for Oklahoma. ‘Sonic Boom’ tells a story of basketball and politics, wealth and power—revealing new truths about the NBA’s greatest heist. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
