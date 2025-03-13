Trailer | Sonic Boom: How Seattle Lost Its Team

Did Seattle ever have a chance? Who are the villains in this story? Hear from the NBA legends, politicians, diehard fans, business executives, and more as The RInger's Jordan RItter Conn unearths never before heard truths about the NBA's greatest heist. Dive into the chronicle of a perfect storm of events: how Seattle went from an iconic NBA city to a basketball orphan.