Get ready for a mind-bending episode of Snarky Faith as we dive deep with Keith Giles into his latest book, 'The Quantum Sayings of Jesus.' Discover how Giles blends quantum physics with the mystical teachings of Jesus, challenging conventional religious narratives with a fresh, provocative perspective. Giles brings the often overlooked Gospel of Thomas into the spotlight, proposing that its cryptic messages align strikingly with the principles of quantum mechanics, suggesting a non-dualistic understanding of Jesus' teachings that defy traditional interpretations.In this episode, we'll explore the implications of viewing these ancient texts through a quantum lens, discussing how understanding Jesus as a mystic rather than just a historical figure could radically alter our perception of spirituality. Keith Giles will share insights into how the Gospel of Thomas can be a guide for personal transformation and spiritual awakening in our modern world. Tune in for an enlightening conversation that bridges the gap between science and spirituality, pushing the boundaries of what it means to have faith in the 21st century.We'll talk about all that and plenty more snark and The Christian Crazy.