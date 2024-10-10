In this week's episode of Snarky Faith, we’re turning up the heat with a “Snarkfire and Brimstone sermon” that takes aim at the bizarre fusion of faith and authoritarian politics. First, we kick things off with the Christian Crazy segment, highlighting the most ridiculous soundbites from the week. Then, we delve into the so-called new Christian orthodoxy of MAGA-land, where Trump isn’t just a candidate; he's the chosen one. We’ll explore how this unholy blend of politics and religion has warped the gospel into a manifesto of power and privilege, all while tossing out little inconveniences like love, mercy, and justice. Tune in for a sermon that’s sure to leave both the pews and the patriots squirming.Feel the burn—it's about to get snarky. Big thanks to these outlets that make the Christian Crazy possible:Right Wing WatchChristian NightmaresFriendly AtheistCome along for the ride as we skewer through life, culture, and spirituality in the face of a changing world.www.SnarkyFaith.comCheck out the other fantastic Quoircast partners: The Heretic Happy Hour Podcast, Apostates Anonymous, The Messy Spirituality Podcast, Ideas Digest, The New Evangelicals, This is Not Church, and Wild Olive.
--------
29:41
How to Debate Without Hate with Corey Nathan
Join Stuart for an engaging discussion with Corey Nathan, host of the podcast "Talkin' Politics & Religion Without Killin' Each Other." Corey, a Jewish stockbroker turned Christian entrepreneur, believes that it's possible to have proactive and fun conversations about politics and religion without resorting to hatred. In this episode, Corey shares his experiences and the lessons he's learned from his conversations with world-renowned guests, emphasizing the importance of civility and understanding in today's polarized climate. Discover how we can bridge divides and foster healthy, respectful dialogue even on the most contentious issues.We'll talk about all that and plenty more snark and Christian Crazy. Links for More:More from Corey Nathan: https://www.politicsandreligion.us/Big thanks to these outlets that make the Christian Crazy possible:Right Wing WatchChristian NightmaresFriendly AtheistCome along for the ride as we skewer through life, culture, and spirituality in the face of a changing world.www.SnarkyFaith.comCheck out the other fantastic Quoircast partners: The Heretic Happy Hour Podcast, Apostates Anonymous, The Messy Spirituality Podcast, Ideas Digest, The New Evangelicals, This is Not Church, and Wild Olive.
--------
1:03:23
Nice Churchy Patriarchy with Liz Cooledge Jenkins
This latest episode of Snarky Faith features a compelling conversation with Liz Cooledge Jenkins, whose new book, "Nice Churchy Patriarchy: Reclaiming Women’s Humanity from Evangelicalism," offers a critical yet hopeful look at the entrenched patriarchal norms in evangelical Christianity. Jenkins takes us on a journey through her own experiences within the church, detailing the subtle forms of misogyny that often go unchecked and discussing the significant impact they have on women's roles and voices in faith communities. Through a mix of personal anecdotes and theological insights, she illuminates the challenges of navigating a faith tradition marred by gender inequality, while also outlining a vision for dismantling these oppressive structures. The discussion delves into key themes of the book, such as "Naming Misogyny’s Faces" and "Dismantling Misogyny’s Power," and explores Jenkins's proposals for reinterpreting scripture, expanding theology, and reimagining church leadership to embrace full gender equality. Jenkins's articulate and passionate discourse provides not just a critique but a beacon of hope for those seeking to reform evangelicalism from within, making this episode a must-listen for anyone interested in the intersection of faith, gender, and social justice.
--------
51:24
The Quantum Teachings of Jesus with Keith Giles
Get ready for a mind-bending episode of Snarky Faith as we dive deep with Keith Giles into his latest book, 'The Quantum Sayings of Jesus.' Discover how Giles blends quantum physics with the mystical teachings of Jesus, challenging conventional religious narratives with a fresh, provocative perspective. Giles brings the often overlooked Gospel of Thomas into the spotlight, proposing that its cryptic messages align strikingly with the principles of quantum mechanics, suggesting a non-dualistic understanding of Jesus' teachings that defy traditional interpretations.In this episode, we'll explore the implications of viewing these ancient texts through a quantum lens, discussing how understanding Jesus as a mystic rather than just a historical figure could radically alter our perception of spirituality. Keith Giles will share insights into how the Gospel of Thomas can be a guide for personal transformation and spiritual awakening in our modern world. Tune in for an enlightening conversation that bridges the gap between science and spirituality, pushing the boundaries of what it means to have faith in the 21st century.We'll talk about all that and plenty more snark and The Christian Crazy. Links for More:More from Keith Giles: https://www.patheos.com/blogs/keithgiles/Buy The Quantum Sayings of Jesus here: https://amzn.to/4bVrMGp Featured Crackpots, Grifters, and Prophets: John MacArthur, Hank Kunneman, and Jerry Savelle. Big thanks to these outlets that make the Christian Crazy possible:Right Wing WatchChristian NightmaresFriendly Atheist Come along for the ride as we skewer through life, culture, and spirituality in the face of a changing world.www.SnarkyFaith.comCheck out the other fantastic Quoircast partners: The Heretic Happy Hour Podcast, Apostates Anonymous, The Messy Spirituality Podcast, Ideas Digest, The New Evangelicals, This is Not Church, and Wild Olive.
--------
1:08:53
Finding Jesus with Herb Montgomery
In "Finding Jesus," Herb Montgomery takes readers on a deep dive into the often-overlooked aspects of Jesus' message, spotlighting his call to radical love, justice, and solidarity with the marginalized. Our upcoming interview will explore the journey behind Montgomery's provocative reinterpretation, discussing the ways in which this book seeks to not only reshape our understanding of the Christian faith but also how it applies to contemporary issues of social injustice. Expect to hear about Montgomery's critical take on traditional interpretations, his vision for a more inclusive and action-oriented faith, and the practical implications of living out Jesus' teachings in today's world.We'll talk about all that and plenty more snark! Links for More:Get Herb's book "Finding Jesus" here: https://amzn.to/3w0DD6RMore about Herb: https://renewedheartministries.com/Big thanks to these outlets that make the Christian Crazy possible:Right Wing WatchChristian NightmaresFriendly AtheistCome along for the ride as we skewer through life, culture, and spirituality in the face of a changing world.www.SnarkyFaith.comCheck out the other fantastic Quoircast partners: The Heretic Happy Hour Podcast, Apostates Anonymous, The Messy Spirituality Podcast, Ideas Digest, The New Evangelicals
Welcome to Snarky Faith, your irreverent guide to navigating the maze of life, culture, and spirituality. Hosted by Stuart Delony, we're all about ditching religious clichés and dogma in favor of meaningful conversations that challenge the status quo. Forget the questions or even the answers; it's all about the journey towards a fresh take on faith. Tune in for a no-holds-barred exploration of spirituality that offers sanctuary for those questioning, seeking, or just tired of the same old religious platitudes.
www.snarkyfaith.com