Slightly Spiritual Pod

  Destiny VS. Free Will, Expansion + The Universe
    Welcome back to Slightly Spiritual! Cindy and Ali sit down for a solo episode where they explore- Destiny VS. free will, thinking on different timelines, how to call in expansion and where Cindy is seeing it happen for her clients in rapid time, releasing ego attachment, female friendships, manifestation and we gripe about the pitfalls of airline travel!
    43:20
  Setting Firm Boundaries, Motherhood and The Illusion of Balance with Jennifer Jezewski
    Join us as we sit down with Jennifer Jezewski- publisher of Modern Luxury Nashville, the premier media company with an audience of more than 16 million and the nation's largest luxury media company. With over 15 years in leadership roles, Jennifer took a leap of faith on a new opportunity and we discuss how the universe got her there. Jennifer shares insights on balance, boundaries, motherhood, career, networking- and so much more. In this episode, Jennifer gives us an altruistic lens into her insights and her life.
    45:44
  The Girl Who Cried Entrepreneur + How to Say No W/ Nitika Chopra
    Today, we sit down with Nitika Chopra, the pioneering force behind Chronicon, a renowned media and events conglomerate dedicated to empowering individuals living with chronic illnesses. We discuss Nitika's journey for becoming a catalyst for change and how you can be too, how to say no easily so that your "yes" is more meaningful, how to process your identity- especially in relation to illness and trauma, how to know when it's time to make a career change, dealing with imposter syndrome, authenticity, burnout and self-care. This conversation will leave you wanting more and having taken pages of notes- just like we did.
    50:13
  Astrological Transits You Need to Know w/ Lauren O'Connell
    Sit down with us as we chat with Lauren O'Connell, AKA The Modern Astrologer on the most need to know astrological transits happening in 2025. We dive into a high level rundown of election astrology, insights into political leadership in 2025, what you need to know about the moon this week and 11/11 energy, the six major astrological transits of 2025, mercury retrograde and why Lauren actually likes it- and we discuss Lauren's 2025 Moon Ritual Workbook!
    48:58
  A Lesson in Trusting the Universe with Kim Strother
    Welcome back to Slightly Spiritual! Today, we're thrilled to sit down with the ultimate fitness and nutrition it-girl, Kim Strother. Kim shares her inspiring journey to becoming a celebrated celebrity trainer, nutritionist, and a public figure admired by so many. Together, we explore the unexpected twists and funny yet profoundly impactful moments that led Kim to where she is today. She opens up about her journey of faith and the ongoing work it takes to trust the universe—a process that requires patience, energy, and dedication. To top it off, Kim leaves us with some actionable nutrition and fitness tips you can start using right now!
    47:31

