The Girl Who Cried Entrepreneur + How to Say No W/ Nitika Chopra

Today, we sit down with Nitika Chopra, the pioneering force behind Chronicon, a renowned media and events conglomerate dedicated to empowering individuals living with chronic illnesses. We discuss Nitika's journey for becoming a catalyst for change and how you can be too, how to say no easily so that your "yes" is more meaningful, how to process your identity- especially in relation to illness and trauma, how to know when it's time to make a career change, dealing with imposter syndrome, authenticity, burnout and self-care. This conversation will leave you wanting more and having taken pages of notes- just like we did. Connect with Nitika: https://nitikachopra.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nitikachopra https://www.instagram.com/chroniconofficial/ If you love Slightly Spiritual and want to help us expand our community, please leave us a quick review on ITunes or Spotify! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/slig…od/id1542525641 Follow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/slightlyspiritualpod/ Follow Cindy on Instagram: www.instagram.com/revealingsoul/ Follow Ali on Instagram: www.instagram.com/alitmoresco/