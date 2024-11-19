Solo Q&A: Hydration vs Moisture, What To Do When The Skin Is Sensitized, Listening To Your Skin & More

#058 As you might know, every Sunday I host a Q&A on my stories. While I try to get to as many questions as possible during my 10 minute LED treatmetn, I always have so many questions remaining. So, we are back with another Solo Q&A for this week's skinthusiast: the podcast episode! Whether you're curious about managing melasma after pregnancy, tackling cystic acne, or choosing the best budget-friendly SPF, this episode covers it all.🎙️ In This Episode We Discuss:💡 The ins and outs of red light therapy—when to use it, how it works, and why it's a long-game procedure for your skin.🧴 The critical difference between hydration and moisturization, and why having both in your routine is essential for healthy skin.👶 Proven strategies for managing melasma post-pregnancy, with at-home treatments and in-office solutions to target hyperpigmentation.💧 Why air-drying your hair could be causing more damage than blow-drying, and how to blow-dry safely without compromising hair health.💥 The benefits of benzoyl peroxide cleansers for dry, acne-prone skin and how to incorporate them into your routine for clearer & calmer skin.PRODUCTS MENTIONED:OMNILUX | Contour Face LED Mask code AMYK10 https://go.shopmy.us/p-8513644PCA SKIN | Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum https://go.shopmy.us/p-8574893Dr bellmeur CICA cream https://go.shopmy.us/p-8575021Mela B3 Dark Spot Serum https://go.shopmy.us/p-8803725PANOXYL | Acne Creamy Wash Benzoyl Peroxide 4% https://go.shopmy.us/p-8624821To watch the video version of this episode head to the Youtube page!