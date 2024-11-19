Susan Yara on Cosmetic Procedures, Regrets, & Facials That Can Actually Change Your Skin
#062 SHE'S BACK! I have had so many requests to have Susan Yara back on the podcast, so I am beyond excited to say that she will be joining me on this week's episode. Susan Yara is a beauty industry veteran, the founder of Naturium, & a wealth of knowledge when it comes to skin/beauty! Susan opens up about her personal experiences with fillers, lasers, and facials, sharing what she's loved, regretted, and how motherhood has shifted her perspective on beauty. I also recorded an episode for Susan's new show My Life Online all about my approach to beauty and aesthetics after becoming a mom - so I'll link that below for anyone who wants to watch or listen!🎙️ In This Episode, We Explore:✨ Why Susan decided to undo certain cosmetic treatments and the lessons learned about individuality in beauty.💉 Susan shares her honest opinions on a number of procedures, like under-eye filler and Barbie Botox.🧴 Susan's go-to hydrating products, LED masks, and why glycolic acid is back in her routine.🌟 How treatments like the Cosmelan peel and tranexamic acid transformed her approach to melasma.👶 The emotional shift of seeing beauty through her daughter's eyes.& moreSusan's Product Recs:SUNGBOON EDITOR Deep Collagen Overnight Maskhttps://a.co/d/7cxZVyyNATURIUM | Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Gel 10% https://go.shopmy.us/p-9924609 CODE AMYK15 saves you 15% on all Naturium products!Listen to Amy on Susan's Podcast:Spotify: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/susan-yara/episodes/Glow-Up-After-Baby-Top-Beauty-Treatments-for-New-Moms-e2r01s8YouTube: https://youtu.be/892GK4Xq-c0
Pregnancy Skin Dos And Don’t With Naked Beauty’s Brooke Devard
#061 This week, I have Brooke DeVard from the Naked Beauty podcast joining me to discuss all things pregnancy and skincare. This episode is dedicated to navigating pregnancy-safe skincare. We cover everything from understanding melasma triggers, to finding the best way to maintain healthy skin during pregnancy. I can't wait for you to listen & share your thoughts! ❤️🎙️ In This Episode We Discuss:💡 How pregnancy affects skincare routines and what adjustments to make without completely overhauling your regimen.🌾 The safest skincare ingredients to use during pregnancy—from gentle acids to the do's and don'ts of retinoids.👶 Proven strategies to manage melasma and tips for maintaining that pregnancy glow.💉 The truth behind the most popular stretch mark creams, what really works, and why genetics play the biggest role.🌞 The top benefits of using SPF while pregnant and whether chemical or mineral sunscreen is the safer choice.& more
My Winter Arc | Transforming My Skin, Hair and Self Before January
#060 I'm beyond excited to dive into this week's Solo episode all about the Winter Arc! We're talking about how to make small, intentional changes now in the fall to set ourselves up for the best start to 2025 possible. My goal is to basically take inventory of my life and set the groundwork for the new year—so I am already feeling my best by January 1st! I hope this episode inspires you to do the same.🎙️ In This Episode, We Explore:🧴 Tips for resetting your routine with seasonal essentials to keep your skin hydrated through the colder months.💆 My go-to tips for reducing hair damage and optimizing hair health.🍎 Simple food and wellness practices to support your energy, mood, and physical goals.🌞 Easy ways to stay active (& how I use wearables to track my progress).📚 Books and journaling prompts that help you start each day with positivity, focus, and gratitude (these have been a game changer for me).& more
Skin Care By The Decade, Menstrual Cups & Up-Leveling Your Life with Dr. Ewoma
#059 In this week's episode, I sat down with Dr. Ewoma Ukelegh, a renowned cosmetic and medical doctor from the UK who has such refreshing & brilliant insights on skincare, injectables, and health. We discuss her unique approach to skincare through each decade, her thoughts on injectables, and her personal journey in aesthetics. This episode is jam packed with eye-opening advice. 🎙️ In This Episode, We Explore: 👀 Essential skincare routines through every decade—what to focus on in your 20s, 30s, and 40s. 💉 The reality behind injectables for younger patients and why a "less is more" approach might be key to aging gracefully. 📚 Must-read books on boundaries, self-improvement, and understanding attachment styles. 🛏️ Dr. Ewoma's tips on how the Oura Ring has transformed her sleep and wellness routine. 🩸 An honest look at switching to menstrual cups and the health and convenience benefits that might make you rethink traditional products.Products Mentioned:BIODERMA | Sensibio H2O Micellar Water https://rvlv.me/7qni81VIDA GLOW | Collagen https://rvlv.me/75puh5Books:Set Boundaries Find Peace: https://amzn.to/3BYLEvE Facing Love Addiction: https://amzn.to/4fhyEiM 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think : https://amzn.to/3UrlHeCFollow Dr. Ewoma https://www.instagram.com/drewomaukeleghe
Solo Q&A: Hydration vs Moisture, What To Do When The Skin Is Sensitized, Listening To Your Skin & More
#058 As you might know, every Sunday I host a Q&A on my stories. While I try to get to as many questions as possible during my 10 minute LED treatmetn, I always have so many questions remaining. So, we are back with another Solo Q&A for this week's skinthusiast: the podcast episode! Whether you're curious about managing melasma after pregnancy, tackling cystic acne, or choosing the best budget-friendly SPF, this episode covers it all.🎙️ In This Episode We Discuss:💡 The ins and outs of red light therapy—when to use it, how it works, and why it's a long-game procedure for your skin.🧴 The critical difference between hydration and moisturization, and why having both in your routine is essential for healthy skin.👶 Proven strategies for managing melasma post-pregnancy, with at-home treatments and in-office solutions to target hyperpigmentation.💧 Why air-drying your hair could be causing more damage than blow-drying, and how to blow-dry safely without compromising hair health.💥 The benefits of benzoyl peroxide cleansers for dry, acne-prone skin and how to incorporate them into your routine for clearer & calmer skin.PRODUCTS MENTIONED:OMNILUX | Contour Face LED Mask code AMYK10 https://go.shopmy.us/p-8513644PCA SKIN | Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum https://go.shopmy.us/p-8574893Dr bellmeur CICA cream https://go.shopmy.us/p-8575021Mela B3 Dark Spot Serum https://go.shopmy.us/p-8803725PANOXYL | Acne Creamy Wash Benzoyl Peroxide 4% https://go.shopmy.us/p-8624821
#skinthusiast is a podcast for listeners to soak in skincare tips and beauty tricks from the real experts with tangible steps to get that glow from the inside out. Amy Koberling is a skincare educator, practicing Dermatology PA and beauty creator who bridges the gap between the consumer and the industry. How do I spot treat a pimple? How do I create a skincare routine? What’s the most impactful wellness routine? Should I be buying only clean makeup?Whether you’re a beauty lover, in need of a skin care overhaul or looking to build your brand, this is the show for you.Listen in to the industry’s top experts on everything from the best way to spot treat a blemish, to the drugstore dupes that are better than any luxury serums... We cover it all. Tune in as Dermatologists, brand founders, and other industry experts share their tips and tricks for all things beauty, skincare and wellness. Think of #skinthusiast: the podcast like a coffee chat with the beauty gurus whose brains you’ve always wished you could pick! You won’t get this kind of insight anywhere else!