Kamala Gets the Obama Endorsement - 7/26/24

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama endorsed Kamala Harris for president in a video released Friday. They join other key Democratic leaders such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who have endorsed Harris. President Joe Biden also endorsed her after ending his reelection bid. The Obamas and several labor unions have shown strong support for Harris, marking her as the Democratic Party's main choice.