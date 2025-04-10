Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama endorsed Kamala Harris for president in a video released Friday. They join other key Democratic leaders such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who have endorsed Harris. President Joe Biden also endorsed her after ending his reelection bid. The Obamas and several labor unions have shown strong support for Harris, marking her as the Democratic Party's main choice.
--------
1:55:25
Kamala "The Border Czar" & Biden's Speech - 7/25/24
Multiple media outlets now deny that Vice President Kamala Harris was the "border czar," despite earlier reports. Harris was assigned to address the root causes of migration from Central and South America, a role Republicans have criticized as border issues persist. Outlets like Axios, Time, USA Today, and PolitiFact have clarified that Harris was never in charge of border enforcement. Critics point out inconsistencies in previous reports, highlighting political tensions as Harris heads toward the Democratic nomination.
--------
1:09:36
Black Lives Matter Attacks Kamala Harris - 7/24/24
After President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, two doctors shared insights on his cognitive health with Fox News Digital. Dr. Brett Osborn, a neurosurgeon, suggested Biden showed signs of cognitive impairment for years, which worsened due to stress and past brain surgeries. Dr. Marc Siegel agreed, noting the stress of the campaign could exacerbate cognitive decline. Both emphasized the need for presidential candidates to undergo thorough health evaluations. The White House denied health was a factor in Biden's decision.
--------
1:17:37
Breaking: Is Joe Biden Alive? - 7/23/24
After President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, two doctors shared insights on his cognitive health with Fox News Digital. Dr. Brett Osborn, a neurosurgeon, suggested Biden showed signs of cognitive impairment for years, which worsened due to stress and past brain surgeries. Dr. Marc Siegel agreed, noting the stress of the campaign could exacerbate cognitive decline. Both emphasized the need for presidential candidates to undergo thorough health evaluations. The White House denied health was a factor in Biden's decision.
--------
55:53
Joe Out, Kamala In - 7/22/24
After President Joe Biden announced he’d end his re-election campaign, focus shifted to his replacement. Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, leading many prominent Democrats to support her. The Democratic nominee will be chosen by delegates at the national convention in Chicago next month. If Harris unites the party, she'll need a running mate. She hasn't publicly named any contenders, but several potential vice presidential candidates have been suggested by Democrats.