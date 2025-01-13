Powered by RND
Sense, Sensibility & Chaos

Sense, Sensibility & Chaos
One topic, three takes: Common sense, logic, and a whole lot of feelings.
Society & CulturePersonal Journals

  • 2: Things We Wish We'd Known Before Being Forced to Adult
    Welcome to Sense, Sensibility, and Chaos, a podcast where three friends with strong opinions and very different personalities take on the world in one slightly unhinged conversation at a time.
  • 1: Episode 1: A Virtual Calling Card
    Welcome to Sense, Sensibility & Chaos! This isn’t your typical podcast episode—it’s our virtual calling card, a cheeky introduction to the beautiful chaos we’re bringing your way. Life’s been a whirlwind: work, weddings, travel, and an unrelenting desire for a nap (seriously, naps are everything). Oh, and let’s not forget the impending TikTok ban that nudged our timeline forward. With all that happening, we couldn’t launch the podcast just yet. But thanks to technology and our charming (yet still unnamed) virtual MC/Butler, we’ve created this placeholder to give you a taste of what’s to come. Our real debut episode drops February 11th, 2025. Until then, get to know the trio—Sense, Sensibility, and Chaos—three women, three unique personalities, and one unforgettable friendship. We’re here to laugh, reflect, and embrace life’s perfectly imperfect mess. Subscribe now so you don’t miss a moment of the chaos to come! Find us at SenseSensibilityChaos.com and on all your favorite podcasting platforms.
