Security Cryptography Whatever

Podcast Security Cryptography Whatever
Deirdre Connolly, Thomas Ptacek, David Adrian
Some cryptography & security people talk about security, cryptography, and whatever else is happening.
  • WhatsApp Key Transparency with Jasleen Malvai and Kevin Lewi
    WhatsApp has announced they’re rolling out key transparency! Doing this at WhatsApp-scale (aka billions and biiillions of keys) is a significant task, so we talked to Jasleen Malvai and Kevin Lewi about how it works.Transcript: https://securitycryptographywhatever.com/2023/05/06/whatsapp-key-transparencyLinks: https://engineering.fb.com/2023/04/13/security/whatsapp-key-transparency/https://github.com/facebook/akdParkeet: https://eprint.iacr.org/2023/081.pdfCONIKS: https://eprint.iacr.org/2014/1004.pdfSEEMless: https://eprint.iacr.org/2018/607.pdfWhatsApp Security Whitepaper: https://www.whatsapp.com/security/WhatsApp-Security-Whitepaper.pdfKeybase key transparency: https://book.keybase.io/docs/server"Security Cryptography Whatever" is hosted by Deirdre Connolly (@durumcrustulum), Thomas Ptacek (@tqbf), and David Adrian (@davidcadrian)
    5/6/2023
    55:43
  • Messaging Layer Security (MLS) with Raphael Robert
    Messaging Layer Security (MLS) 1.0 is (basically) here! We invited RaphaelRobert, coauthor of the MLS specification to explain it to us and answer our annoying questions (read: why does this exist?)Transcript:https://securitycryptographywhatever.com/2023/04/22/mls/Links:- https://messaginglayersecurity.rocks/- https://messaginglayersecurity.rocks/mls-protocol/draft-ietf-mls-protocol.html- https://messaginglayersecurity.rocks/mls-architecture/draft-ietf-mls-architecture.html- https://github.com/openmls/openmls- https://eprint.iacr.org/2022/1533.pdf- https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1327.pdf- https://eprint.iacr.org/2022/559.pdf- https://signal.org/docs/- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Key_encapsulation_mechanism- https://twitter.com/beurdouche/status/1220617962182389760- https://messaginglayersecurity.rocks/mls-protocol/draft-ietf-mls-protocol.html#mls-ciphersuites- https://www.ietf.org/archive/id/draft-ietf-mls-federation-02.html- https://datatracker.ietf.org/wg/mimi/documents/- https://competition-policy.ec.europa.eu/dma/dma-workshops/interoperability-workshop_en- Yes in the protocol document this is 1.0: https://messaginglayersecurity.rocks/mls-protocol/draft-ietf-mls-protocol.html#section-6"Security Cryptography Whatever" is hosted by Deirdre Connolly (@durumcrustulum), Thomas Ptacek (@tqbf), and David Adrian (@davidcadrian)
    4/22/2023
    55:02
  • Real World: Crypto (2023)
    Real World Cryptography 2023 is happening any moment now in Tokyo. Also, some phone basebands are broken.Linkshttps://rwc.iacr.org/2023/https://googleprojectzero.blogspot.com/2023/03/multiple-internet-to-baseband-remote-rce.htmlTranscript: https://securitycryptographywhatever.com/2023/03/24/rwc-2023/"Security Cryptography Whatever" is hosted by Deirdre Connolly (@durumcrustulum), Thomas Ptacek (@tqbf), and David Adrian (@davidcadrian)
    3/25/2023
    54:51
  • Threema with Kenny Paterson, Matteo Scarlata, & Kien Tuong Truong
    Another day, another ostensibly secure messenger that quails under the gaze of some intrepid cryptographers. This time, it's Threema, and the gaze belongs to Kenny Paterson, Matteo Scarlata, and Kien Tuong Truong from ETH Zurich. Get ready for some stunt cryptography, like 2 Fast 2 Furious stunts.Transcript: https://securitycryptographywhatever.com/2023/01/27/threema/Links:https://breakingthe3ma.app/https://threema.ch/press-files/2_documentation/cryptography_whitepaper.pdfhttps://threema.ch/en/blog/posts/ibex"Security Cryptography Whatever" is hosted by Deirdre Connolly (@durumcrustulum), Thomas Ptacek (@tqbf), and David Adrian (@davidcadrian)
    1/27/2023
    1:03:55
  • Has RSA been destroyed by a quantum computer???
    There's a paper that claims one can factor a RSA-2048 modulus with the help of a 372-qubit quantum computer. Are we all gonna die?Also some musings about Bruce Schneier.Errata:Schneier's honorary PhD is from the University of Westminster, not UW.Transcript:https://securitycryptographywhatever.com/2023/01/06/has-rsa-been-destroyed-by-a-quantum-computer/Links:https://arxiv.org/pdf/2212.12372.pdfhttps://eprint.iacr.org/2021/232.pdfhttps://github.com/lducas/SchnorrGatehttps://sweis.medium.com/did-schnorr-destroy-rsa-show-me-the-factors-dcb1bb980ab0https://www.schneier.com/blog/archives/2023/01/breaking-rsa-with-a-quantum-computer.htmlhttps://scottaaronson.blog/?p=6957"Security Cryptography Whatever" is hosted by Deirdre Connolly (@durumcrustulum), Thomas Ptacek (@tqbf), and David Adrian (@davidcadrian)
    1/7/2023
    41:16

About Security Cryptography Whatever

Some cryptography & security people talk about security, cryptography, and whatever else is happening.
