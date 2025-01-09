Powered by RND
ScottchBonnet Music

Podcast ScottchBonnet Music
ScottchBonnet
Feel the Heat of the Music with ScottchBonnet 🇹🇹 Follow and Like to support the Heat 🔥 🙏 Contact: [email protected]
Music

Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • 2025 SOCA ULTIMATE Mix 🔥 Machel Montano, Kes, Davido, Yung Bredda & More!
    OFFICIAL SOCA 2025 ULTIMATE MIX presented to you by ScottchBonnet. #soca #soca2025 #carnival #socamusic #riddim #machelmontano #yungbredda #kes #bunji #voice #patriceroberts #2025 #socamix #soca2025mix OFFICIAL SOCA 2025 ULTIMATE MIX presented to you by ScottchBonnet. 0:00 Yung Bredda- Greatest Bend Over (MUV) 2:41 Kes- No Sweetness 5:23 Machel Montano- The Truth 6:55 Full Blown- Good Spirits 8:38 GBM Nutron- I Like That (MUV) 10:51 GBM Nutron- One Piece 13:19 Kes- Cocoa Tea (Intro) 15:14 Mical Teja- Tabanca 17:41 Nadia Batson- Best in a While 19:50 Nadia Batson- Bartender 21:40 Coutain x Tano- Jamtown 23:44 Kes- Medicine 26:08 Patrice Roberts- Is Mas 27:21 Shal Marshall- Feteing Family 28:49 Wadicks x Travis World- Drinking Partner 30:50 Voice- Too Own Way (Ninja) 32:42 Erphaan Alves- Mas Go Play 34:19 Nailah Blackman- Wave 36:12 Machel Montano x Davido- Fling it Up 38:53- Kerwin Du Bois- Yuh Owe Me 40:54 Viking Ding Dong- Throwback 42:47 Nadia Batson- In Meh Space (Ninja) 45:08 Nadia Batson- Coffee 46:45 Bunji Garlin- Celebration 49:01 Mical Teja- Energy (MUV) 52:00 Travis World x V’ghn x Nailah Blackman- Explore 53:33 Quan x Litleboy x Trilla G- Someone Else (Ninja) 55:52 Fay Ann Lyons, Syri Lyons, & Travis World- Road Meeting 57:47 Bunji Garlin- Thousand (MUV) 59:55 Bunji Garlin- Carry It (MUV) 1:02:04 Mical Teja- Higher Power 1:03:49 Bunji Garlin- Fete I Like 1:06:19 Lil Natty & Thunda x Muddy- Stagga Dance (Muv Band Refix)
    --------  
    1:09:13
  • SOCA 2025 TEASER MIX (Machel Montano, Mical Teja, Kes, Voice, Lyrikal, Nailah, Erphaan)
    00:00 Kes- Cocoa Tea 2:15 GBM Nutron- One Piece 4:43 GBM Nutron- I Like That 6:54 Kes- No Sweetness 9:31 Machel Montano- The Truth 11:00 Mical Teja- Tabanca 13:27 Nadia Batson- Best in a While 15:33 Patrice Roberts- Is Mas 17:46 Imani Ray- Own It 19:16 Shal Marshall- Feting Family 20:43 Kerwin Du Bois- You Owe Me 23:23 Nailah Blackman- Wave 25:15 Erphaan Alves- Mas Go Play 26:53 Voice- Too Own Way 29:31 Mical Teja- Energy 32:44 Nadia Batson- In Meh Space 35:04 Ding Dong- Throwback 37:09 Preedy- Feelings
    --------  
    39:46
  • SOCA 2024 SUMMER MIX (ft Machel Montano, Kes, Voice, Lyrikal, Travis World, Erphaan, Mical Teja)
    OFFICIAL SOCA 2024 SUMMER MIX presented to you by ScottchBonnet.
    --------  
    1:03:02
  • SOCA 2024 ROAD MIX (ft Kes, Bunji Garlin, Voice, Lyrikal, Patrice Roberts, Nailah Blackman, Kerwin)
    SOCA 2024 ROAD MIX (ft Kes, Bunji Garlin, Voice, Lyrikal, Patrice Roberts, Nailah Blackman, Kerwin) by ScottchBonnet
    --------  
    30:59
  • SOCA 2024 ESSENTIALS MIX (Kes, Voice, Lyrikal, Patrice Roberts, Travis World, Erphaan, Mical Teja)
    OFFICIAL SOCA 2024 ESSENTIALS MIX presented to you by ScottchBonnet.
    --------  
    1:18:12

About ScottchBonnet Music

