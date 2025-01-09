OFFICIAL SOCA 2025 ULTIMATE MIX presented to you by ScottchBonnet.
0:00 Yung Bredda- Greatest Bend Over (MUV)
2:41 Kes- No Sweetness
5:23 Machel Montano- The Truth
6:55 Full Blown- Good Spirits
8:38 GBM Nutron- I Like That (MUV)
10:51 GBM Nutron- One Piece
13:19 Kes- Cocoa Tea (Intro)
15:14 Mical Teja- Tabanca
17:41 Nadia Batson- Best in a While
19:50 Nadia Batson- Bartender
21:40 Coutain x Tano- Jamtown
23:44 Kes- Medicine
26:08 Patrice Roberts- Is Mas
27:21 Shal Marshall- Feteing Family
28:49 Wadicks x Travis World- Drinking Partner
30:50 Voice- Too Own Way (Ninja)
32:42 Erphaan Alves- Mas Go Play
34:19 Nailah Blackman- Wave
36:12 Machel Montano x Davido- Fling it Up
38:53- Kerwin Du Bois- Yuh Owe Me
40:54 Viking Ding Dong- Throwback
42:47 Nadia Batson- In Meh Space (Ninja)
45:08 Nadia Batson- Coffee
46:45 Bunji Garlin- Celebration
49:01 Mical Teja- Energy (MUV)
52:00 Travis World x V’ghn x Nailah Blackman- Explore
53:33 Quan x Litleboy x Trilla G- Someone Else (Ninja)
55:52 Fay Ann Lyons, Syri Lyons, & Travis World- Road Meeting
57:47 Bunji Garlin- Thousand (MUV)
59:55 Bunji Garlin- Carry It (MUV)
1:02:04 Mical Teja- Higher Power
1:03:49 Bunji Garlin- Fete I Like
1:06:19 Lil Natty & Thunda x Muddy- Stagga Dance (Muv Band Refix)
00:00 Kes- Cocoa Tea
2:15 GBM Nutron- One Piece
4:43 GBM Nutron- I Like That
6:54 Kes- No Sweetness
9:31 Machel Montano- The Truth
11:00 Mical Teja- Tabanca
13:27 Nadia Batson- Best in a While
15:33 Patrice Roberts- Is Mas
17:46 Imani Ray- Own It
19:16 Shal Marshall- Feting Family
20:43 Kerwin Du Bois- You Owe Me
23:23 Nailah Blackman- Wave
25:15 Erphaan Alves- Mas Go Play
26:53 Voice- Too Own Way
29:31 Mical Teja- Energy
32:44 Nadia Batson- In Meh Space
35:04 Ding Dong- Throwback
37:09 Preedy- Feelings