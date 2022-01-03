Leah Remini and Mike Rinder's podcast, Fair Game will take you behind the facade and expose the terrible truth about scientology's Fair Game doctrine. It's been... More
Fair Game 2.0
If you thought that Scientology could fair game the Fair Game podcast, you were mistaken. We’re back; and we’re coming back stronger than ever. There will be new episodes twice a week starting at the end of August – make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss them. It feels good to be back.
For more on this and all other topics covered on the show, head to our website: https://fairgamepodcast.com
8/10/2022
1:04
Episode 80: Tony Ortega Inside the Scientology Bubble
We welcome our old friend Tony Ortega back to the Fair Game podcast to talk about the current state of scientology, their ongoing financial crimes and the devastation COVID 19 has wrought on their information control.
3/8/2022
58:09
Episode 79: Roberta Blevins MLM Whistleblower
We spoke with Roberta Blevins, a former member of a Multi-Level-Marketing (MLM) scam known as LuLaRoe.
3/1/2022
1:16:01
Episode 78: Dylan Gill and Church of Spiritual Technology
We talk to former executive of Church of Spiritual Technology (CST) about the organization established to preserve Hubbard's words in the event of a nuclear holocaust for all future civilizations, what the symbols etched into the ground mean, the various homes built for Hubbard after his death that are maintained to this day, and much more.
2/22/2022
1:11:41
Episode 77: Jefferson Hawkins
Leah and Mike are joined by Jeff Hawkins, an extremely talented, thoughtful and articulate former Sea Org member to recount his experiences with David Miscavige, his role in making Dianetics a bestseller again the 80's and his journey into and out of scientology.
