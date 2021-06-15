Bill Nye is on a mission to change the world — one voicemail at a time. Bill and science writer Corey S. Powell take your burning questions and put them to the ... More
Bill Nye, The FOOD Science Guy!
Greetings, Science Rules! listeners! Have you ever wondered about the future of lab grown meat? Or what the deal is with GMOs? What about the science behind salting your pasta water? Today, we are sharing a special episode of the food podcast The Sporkful where Bill Nye and Corey S. Powell tackle your food science questions, and talk about their own food quirks. It turns out that Bill is very particular about his Peanut Butter and Jelly sandwich, and there’s one thing he won’t tolerate in PB&J preparation. If you want to check out more episodes of The Sporkful, follow us on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or Spotify.
4/10/2023
29:08
An Update From Bill and Corey
More on where this show is going — and when it will come back!
6/24/2021
5:00
Planetary Radio: Amateur Astronomers Saving the World
Science Rules! Presents is a series of science-focused episodes from some of our favorite shows. This week we’re featuring Planetary Radio from the Planetary Society.
The Planetary Society has awarded more than 60 Shoemaker near-Earth object grants to astronomers around the world, enabling them to discover, track, and characterize thousands of asteroids. We’ll hear from two of these dedicated observers. The Society’s Rae Paoletta takes us to Venus where three new spacecraft will help answer big questions. Senior space policy adviser Casey Dreier helps us think about UFO claims. Chief scientist Bruce Betts offers a new What’s Up space trivia contest. Discover more at https://www.planetary.org/planetary-radio/shoemaker-neo-awardees-venus missions
6/17/2021
1:07:19
Coronavirus: What Do the CDC and a Garden of Fake Flowers Have in Common?
The author of Moneyball, The Blind Side, and The Big Short explains why a country with so many experts was so unprepared for this pandemic.
(This interview was recorded May 24.)
6/15/2021
29:42
This Podcast Will Kill You: Coccidioidomycosis
Science Rules! Presents is a series of science-focused episodes from some of our favorite shows. This week we’re featuring This Podcast Might Kill You’s episode on Coccidioidomycosis, also known as Valley fever.
