Science
  • Science and the City

    Episode 6!

    12/10/2025 | 32 mins.

    "Mapping" space, book talk, chaos theory, simulation hypothesis, "before" the Big Bang, cracking chaos theory, science vernacular, experts vs communicators, scicomm on social media, quantum mechanics, and the Terrence Howard debacle

  • Science and the City

    Episode 5!

    12/03/2025 | 33 mins.

    AI Bubble, Waymo, Vaccines, Problematic authors, and more!

  • Science and the City

    Episode 4!

    11/26/2025 | 36 mins.

    0:00 Vera C Rubin Observatory 3:23 Lise Meitner and fission5:00 Southern Sky9:09 genetic traits15:04 stunts in movies17:31 Jurassic Park 19:45 scifi horror21:50 Arrival23:00 Closed loop Universe25:16 the overuse of multiverse 25:47 Family Guy, Rick and Morty, Simpsons27:18 ChatGPT28:37 the nursing and engineering degree controversy30:40 breaking down complex topics34:40 the future of Hollywood.

  • Science and the City

    Bonus Episode!

    11/21/2025 | 7 mins.

    We are trashing space mirrors and glorifying Mary Shelley.

  • Science and the City

    Episode 3!

    11/19/2025 | 30 mins.

    The search for life in our solar system's icy moons, Apollo missions, Katherine Johnson, Hinduism, Big Bounce, Dark matter you and much more!

About Science and the City

Joins hosts Ashley and Kalpana as they discuss all thing STEM-related in a very down-to-earth way. Ashley is a mathematician and science communicator, while Kalpana is a space influencer and actor/writer. On top of Kalpana's work in tinseltown, both ladies are making their mark in Hollywood by working with some of the biggest studios. Hence the "city" part of the name. Together, they have a combined 1.9 million followers across social media and are both published authors. Science and the City is fun, casual, and most importantly, lead by women in STEM!
