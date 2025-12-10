Episode 6!
12/10/2025 | 32 mins.
"Mapping" space, book talk, chaos theory, simulation hypothesis, "before" the Big Bang, cracking chaos theory, science vernacular, experts vs communicators, scicomm on social media, quantum mechanics, and the Terrence Howard debacle
Episode 5!
12/03/2025 | 33 mins.
AI Bubble, Waymo, Vaccines, Problematic authors, and more!
Episode 4!
11/26/2025 | 36 mins.
0:00 Vera C Rubin Observatory 3:23 Lise Meitner and fission5:00 Southern Sky9:09 genetic traits15:04 stunts in movies17:31 Jurassic Park 19:45 scifi horror21:50 Arrival23:00 Closed loop Universe25:16 the overuse of multiverse 25:47 Family Guy, Rick and Morty, Simpsons27:18 ChatGPT28:37 the nursing and engineering degree controversy30:40 breaking down complex topics34:40 the future of Hollywood.
Bonus Episode!
11/21/2025 | 7 mins.
We are trashing space mirrors and glorifying Mary Shelley.
Episode 3!
11/19/2025 | 30 mins.
The search for life in our solar system's icy moons, Apollo missions, Katherine Johnson, Hinduism, Big Bounce, Dark matter you and much more!
Science and the City