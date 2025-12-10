About Science and the City

Joins hosts Ashley and Kalpana as they discuss all thing STEM-related in a very down-to-earth way. Ashley is a mathematician and science communicator, while Kalpana is a space influencer and actor/writer. On top of Kalpana's work in tinseltown, both ladies are making their mark in Hollywood by working with some of the biggest studios. Hence the "city" part of the name. Together, they have a combined 1.9 million followers across social media and are both published authors. Science and the City is fun, casual, and most importantly, lead by women in STEM!