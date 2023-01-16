Gregory Forth: A Living Fossil Hominoid in Modern Indonesia? | ST 041

Joining the team for this installment of Sasquatch Tracks is Gregory Forth, a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Alberta. He earned his PhD from the University of Oxford in 1980. Beginning in 1986, Forth was a professor at the University of Alberta for over thirty years. Forth is a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, and is a renowned social anthropologist, also known for his contributions to ethnoscience. However, tonight we will be discussing a slightly more controversial side of Dr. Forth's work, which involves his new book, Between Ape and Human: An Anthropologist on the Trail of a Hidden Hominoid. According to its publishers, "In Between Ape and Human: An Anthropologist on the Trail of a Hidden Hominoid, readers follow Gregory Forth as he explores the mystery of this hominoid, and the space they occupy in Lio culture as both natural creatures and supernatural beings. Forth's narrative is filled with adventure, an exploration of Lio culture and language, and an examination of the island's zoology and natural history."