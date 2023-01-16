Sasquatch Tracks takes a scientific look at whether there are large animal species that remain undiscovered. With special emphasis on the Sasquatch in North Ame... More
Lailani Upham and Carrie Lynn Bear Chief: The Pikuni Bigfoot Storytelling Project | ST 044
In this installment of Sasquatch Tracks, the team is joined by Lailani Upham and Carrie Lynn Bear Chief, Blackfeet Tribe members and creators of the Pikuni Bigfoot Storytelling Project. Lailani Upham is a member of the Blackfeet Nation, and is president and lead creative of Iron Shield Creative. A journalist by trade, she loves adventure and exploration, along with photography writing, and storytelling, which she often does while traveling throughout Montana sharing stories from an Indigenous perspective. Her production studio is based on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana. Carrie Lynn Bear Chief of the Blackfeet Tribe, who currently resides in Browning, Montana where she works for the Rocky Boy Veterans Center. She is also the Associate Pastor at Faith Dominion Center, and loves being outdoors. And I also hear that Carrie is quite the Bigfoot enthusiast. Lailani and Carrie Lynne share their numerous stories and perspectives on Imoiitapi, the "Hairy Man," and much more on this installment of Sasquatch Tracks. Stories and other links discussed in this episode: Scientists Found a Snake That Cartwheels Away From Danger Legend Meets Science II Film Sequel - A Bigfoot Documentary Iron Shield Creative Pikuni Bigfoot Storytelling Project on YouTube Follow Sasquatch Tracks on Twitter. Got a news tip or story to share? Send us an Email. Have you seen an animal you can't identify? Submit a report here.
Kathy Strain: An Anthropologist's Search for Sasquatch | ST 043
In this installment of Sasquatch Tracks, the team is joined by anthropologist and Sasquatch researcher Kathy Strain, author of the book, Giants, Cannibals & Monsters: Bigfoot in Native Culture. Kathy Strain is the Heritage Resource and Tribal Relations Programs Manager for the Stanislaus National Forest in Sonora, California. She has a M.A. in Anthropology and conducts research on native cultures and their traditional bigfoot beliefs. Her book Giants, Cannibals & Monsters covers the Sasquatch subject in depth, including 154 stories from 57 tribes from throughout North America. Kathy is also the on the Board of Directors for the non-profit Alliance of Independent Bigfoot Researchers and a member of the North American Wood Ape Conservancy. She has appeared in numerous documentaries, television shows and radio programs discussing bigfoot. She is currently a regular on the History Channel’s “The Proof Is Out There.” Stories and other links discussed in this episode: Cannibals, Giants, and Monsters by Kathy Strain Follow Sasquatch Tracks on Twitter. Got a news tip or story to share? Send us an Email. Have you seen an animal you can't identify? Submit a report here.
Buck Buckingham: Australian Yowies Caught on Film | ST 042
In this installment of Sasquatch Tracks, the team is joined by Australian researcher Buck Buckingham, who shares his knowledge about Australian Yowies, the purported relict hominoid that occupies the remote wilds of the Land Down Under. Buckingham is a member of the group Australian Yowie Research, and has been hooked on Yowie studies ever since he came across Dean Harrison’s website in 2005. It answered many questions about his own sightings and encounters when he was 15. Buck had been manning the thermal cameras one night while accompanying Harrison and several other members in Springbrook National Park when they captured images of what appear to be a very large, humanlike animal. Buckingham shares the story of how he captured this remarkable footage, and how the ongoing study of Australian Yowies is helping to expand our knowledge of the dispersion of purported relict hominoids all around the globe. Stories and other links discussed in this episode: Australian Yowie Research News7 segment featuring Buck Buckingham and Dean Harrison in search of Australian Yowies. Follow Sasquatch Tracks on Twitter. Got a news tip or story to share? Send us an Email. Have you seen an animal you can't identify? Submit a report here.
Gregory Forth: A Living Fossil Hominoid in Modern Indonesia? | ST 041
Joining the team for this installment of Sasquatch Tracks is Gregory Forth, a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Alberta. He earned his PhD from the University of Oxford in 1980. Beginning in 1986, Forth was a professor at the University of Alberta for over thirty years. Forth is a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, and is a renowned social anthropologist, also known for his contributions to ethnoscience. However, tonight we will be discussing a slightly more controversial side of Dr. Forth’s work, which involves his new book, Between Ape and Human: An Anthropologist on the Trail of a Hidden Hominoid. According to its publishers, "In Between Ape and Human: An Anthropologist on the Trail of a Hidden Hominoid, readers follow Gregory Forth as he explores the mystery of this hominoid, and the space they occupy in Lio culture as both natural creatures and supernatural beings. Forth’s narrative is filled with adventure, an exploration of Lio culture and language, and an examination of the island’s zoology and natural history." Stories and other links discussed in this episode: Gregory Forth online Between Ape and Human: An Anthropologist on the Trail of a Hidden Hominoid Follow Sasquatch Tracks on Twitter. Got a news tip or story to share? Send us an Email. Have you seen an animal you can't identify? Submit a report here.
Nathaniel Bronis: Michigan Encounters and Sasquatch Studies | ST 040
As the team returns from a seasonal hiatus to officially kick off 2023, we are joined by Nathaniel Bronis, a Sasquatch researcher from Michigan's lower peninsula who currently resides in Idaho, and previously spent time in Washington. An avid outdoorsman, he has been collecting reports and conducting field research into the relict hominoid mystery since having his own daylight sighting in the summer of 2009, and now applies data collected through his studies, as well as through networking with fellow researchers, to help build a comprehensive view of the creatures, their behavior, and their habitat. In addition to a detailed recollection of his own sighting and how it propelled him into a decades long pursuit into deepening his understanding of the Sasquatch enigma, Nathaniel shares examples of additional sighting reports he has received from others over the years, along with details about his primary research areas in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest, current projects, research approaches and practices, and much more. Stories and other links discussed in this episode: Nathaniel Bronis on Facebook Nathaniel Bronis Blog Follow Sasquatch Tracks on Twitter. Got a news tip or story to share? Send us an Email. Have you seen an animal you can't identify? Submit a report here.
