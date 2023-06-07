Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Rumble with Michael Moore

Podcast Rumble with Michael Moore
Michael Moore
Academy Award-winning filmmaker and political provocateur Michael Moore offers his subversive and humorous take on the issues of the day and talks to a wide ran...
NewsNews Commentary
Available Episodes

5 of 285
  • Ep. 298: EMERGENCY PODCAST SYSTEM — INDICTED! RACKETEERING!! It Turns Out Trump Really Is a Mobster.
    Just moments ago, as the clock was ready to strike midnight, Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton, Co., Georgia, announced that a citizens Grand Jury has voted to indict former president Donald J. Trump and his 18 Co-Conspirators (including Rudy Giuliani, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, lawyer John Eastman and others) on 41 counts of racketeering and other criminal acts for conspiring to form an “organized crime enterprise” which attempted to “illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election” through theft, fraud, forgery, impersonating law enforcement, impersonating electors to the Electoral College, and for conspiring with other top elected Republican officials in six other states, plus Republican leaders in the District of Columbia, to overthrow the election and re-seat Trump in the Oval Office for a 2nd term — even though Trump lost the election by 7 million votes. The prosecutor is charging Trump and his crime group under the RICO statutes that are used to convict and imprison those involved in mob-like crimes.  The 90-page indictment lists the commission of “161 overt criminal acts” — a breathtaking, comprehensive list of crimes in an enterprise led by Trump (click here to read the actual indictment). The DA spent nearly two years on her extensive investigation. It reads like no stone was left unturned, with a massive amount of evidence obtained by the prosecutors in her office. It also states that there are 30 other “unnamed, unindicted co-conspirators” who may be indicted at a later time. So at least 48 people joined Trump in forming his organized crime family to overthrow our Democracy. Unbelievable. How close did we come to losing this country? This Emergency Podcast System edition of “Rumble with Michael Moore” offers an urgent, immediate analysis of this historic moment — and how We, the People, need to stay thoroughly informed and be as active as we ever have been as citizens of this country. This is not the time to have “Trump Fatigue.” This is the moment to put this traitor on trial and make sure that this criminal who has gotten away with EVERYTHING for over 50 YEARS, finally faces Justice. Please take 18 minutes to listen to how Mike sees the events of last night — and what we must do to make sure this never happens again. For more of Michael's work, subscribe to his Substack at MichaelMoore.com ******************** Read the full indictment from Fulton County, Georgia here: https://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/static/2023/08/CRIMINAL-INDICTMENT-Trump-Fulton-County-GA.pdf ******************** Write to Mike: [email protected] --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rumble-with-michael-moore/message
    8/15/2023
    18:43
  • Ep. 297: From Maui to Ohio, It’s a Wildfire of Immense Intensity
    Whether it’s the Planet in collapse or a Party out of control, this is a summer of death and hope. Michael Moore breaks down the failure to protect the people of Maui but also the will of the voters in Ohio to stand up for women’s rights. The official cover-up has already begun in Hawaii as those in charge are unable to explain why over a hundred people (or more) had to die. The overwhelming vote last week to stop the Christian jihad against the majority gender was breathtaking, considering it happened in Ohio of all places. It portends a massive turnout in next year’s presidential election where, if we all do our job and the Democrats show some guts, there won’t be enough bankers boxes left to hide in at Mar-a-Lago. In the meantime, let’s demand that our elected representatives send help to Maui, and each of us do what we can to contribute to the recovery. For more of Michael's work, subscribe to his podcast at MichaelMoore.com ******************** Read Michael's letter to Trump, mentioned in the episode: https://www.michaelmoore.com/p/hes-lucky-to-be-an-american ******************** Episode Underwriters: 1) Shopify — Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://www.shopify.com/rumble [all lowercase] and get full access to Shopify’s entire suite of features. 2) Moink — Moink brings additive-free, farm-fresh meat right to your door, and supports independent family farmers in the process. Go to https://www.MoinkBox.com/RUMBLE right now and get FREE ground beef for a YEAR. ******************** Write to Mike: [email protected] --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rumble-with-michael-moore/message
    8/14/2023
    42:11
  • Ep. 296: He Actually Left His Heart with All of Us
    Twelve days after the passing of Tony Bennett, Michael Moore shares his encounters with this truly great American. From the first time they met 33 years ago, to the times they often sat in attendance a grade school band concert, to Tony’s participation in the Selma March, his Bronze Star in the army in WWII for helping to liberate a Dachau concentration camp, to being there (along with Harry Belafonte) on the opening night of Mike’s Broadway show. For years, Tony was an accidental mentor to Mike and a source of wisdom on how to make it in this world. This is Michael Moore’s tribute to a good soul who meant a lot to many. For more of Michael's work, subscribe to his Substack at https://www.michaelmoore.com/ ******************** Music in today's episode: "Rags to Riches" — Tony Bennett "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" — Tony Bennett "Smile" — Tony Bennett ******************** Episode Underwriter: This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/RUMBLE and get on your way to being your best self. ******************** Write to Mike: [email protected] --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rumble-with-michael-moore/message
    7/31/2023
    1:04:23
  • Ep. 295: I Already Forgot that the Hottest Day in 100,000 Years Was 12 Days Ago
    On this episode of Michael Moore’s podcast, he’s trying to enjoy the bliss of summer — but solar storms, boiling oceans and RFK, Jr.’s conspiracy theories keep getting in the way. Pour yourself a nice tall lemonade and enjoy! ******************** Episode Music: 1) “Havana” (Remix)— Camila Cabello (with Daddy Yankee) 2) "Blackbird" — performed by Emma Stevens ******************** Episode Underwriters: 1) Shopify — Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://www.shopify.com/rumble [all lowercase] and get full access to Shopify’s entire suite of features. 2) Moink — Moink brings additive-free, farm-fresh meat right to your door, and supports independent family farmers in the process. Go to https://www.MoinkBox.com/RUMBLE right now and get FREE bacon in your first box. ******************** Write to Mike: [email protected] --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rumble-with-michael-moore/message
    7/17/2023
    44:25
  • Ep. 294: The Scoundrel Court
    Michael Moore celebrates our country’s birthday week by going after the Supreme Court and suggesting ways to remove the Justices who have perjured themselves, been caught talking huge sums of money from billionaires and how all six right wing Justices have committed various ethical and financial infractions — but have not been sanctioned or removed. Oh, they’ve also taken wholesale rights away from women, the LGBTQ+ community and people of color. Plus, they’ve gutted the EPA, expanded gun “rights,” and killed Biden’s student loan debt relief plan. The Supreme Court is now the most disliked and distrusted government institution in the land. Michael goes over how their removal of the Roe v Wade decision has the vast majority of the country against them now. And enough of the righties on the court are worried about their “legacy” or their possible removal from the court. The more we organize against them, the better it will get. Time to rock this not-so-supreme boat. For more of Michael's work, subscribe to his Substack at MichaelMoore.com ******************** Check out these incredible pieces of investigative journalism mentioned in this episode covering the questionable ethics of our Supreme Court Justices: "Clarence Thomas and the Billionaire" (ProPublica) "⁠Justice Samuel Alito Took Luxury Fishing Vacation With GOP Billionaire Who Later Had Cases Before the Court⁠" (ProPublica) "⁠At the Supreme Court, Ethics Questions Over a Spouse’s Business Ties⁠" (The New York Times) "Activist group led by Ginni Thomas received nearly $600,000 in anonymous donations" (The Washington Post) "Law firm head bought Gorsuch-owned property" (Politico) "Justices shield spouses’ work from potential conflict of interest disclosures" (Politico) ******************** Music in this episode: "America the Beautiful" — instrumental piano performed by Ray Charles "America the Beautiful" — performed live by Ray Charles on the Dick Cavett Show on September 18, 1972 ******************** Episode underwriter: Get a 4-week trial, free postage, and a digital scale at https://www.stamps.com/moore. Thanks to Stamps.com for sponsoring the show! ******************** Write to Mike: [email protected] --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rumble-with-michael-moore/message
    7/6/2023
    1:30:59

About Rumble with Michael Moore

Academy Award-winning filmmaker and political provocateur Michael Moore offers his subversive and humorous take on the issues of the day and talks to a wide range of people from comedians and politicians to the people who've tried to kill him. Plus various mischief with Mike's friends, family and the neighbors who don't work for the NSA.
Podcast website

Rumble with Michael Moore: Podcasts in Family