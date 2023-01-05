Regular cybersecurity news updates from the Risky Business team... More
Srsly Risky Biz: Iran Fake’s It Till It Makes It
In this podcast Patrick Gray and Tom Uren take a whirlwind tour examining the different ways countries conduct cyber-enabled influence operations. Iran, China and the UK all have different approaches and we have our favourite.
China has a new counter-epsionage law and even though it hasn’t been formerly passed yet already foreign companies are getting in trouble for doing due diligence or corporate intelligence type work. The real point here is to tighten information control, and the wording is so broad that it leaves tremendous scope for the PRC to use the law whenever it wants to send a message.
Finally, the two discuss concrete examples of intelligence derived from Section 702 of the US FISA Act. 702 allows US intelligence agencies to compel service providers to help conduct targeted surveillance of foreigners outside the US and will expire at the end of the year unless Congress renews it.
5/4/2023
Risky Biz News: Apple and Google partner to kill AirTag stalking
A short podcast updating listeners on the security news of the last few days, as prepared by Catalin Cimpanu and read by Claire Aird.
You can find the newsletter version of this podcast click here.
5/3/2023
Between Two Nerds: Cyber Deterrence part II
In this edition of Between Two Nerds Tom Uren and The Grugq dive further into deterrence based on both reader feedback and recent news about Iranian destructive operations. One of the requirements for effective deterrence is transparency and people sometimes assume that states have good information about what their cyber operators are doing. But we discuss the universal incentives that encourage state actors to exaggerate their current operations. If this is happening deterrence won’t work because leaders will think they are already getting away with murder.
5/2/2023
Risky Biz News: Hacker exposes Bitcoin addresses operated by Russian intelligence
5/1/2023
Risky Biz News: Cl0p goes all-in on Papercut bug
