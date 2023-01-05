Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
American democracy is being threatened, and Rick Wilson knows exactly who is responsible. In each episode, Rick calls out those who are the enemies of democracy... More
American democracy is being threatened, and Rick Wilson knows exactly who is responsible. In each episode, Rick calls out those who are the enemies of democracy... More

  • The Scary Truth, AI, Twitter, Media And More
    On this episode of The Enemies List Rick talks with his good friend who has been in the media and tech world, Yoav Shahar. They discuss the current state of Twitter, the dangers of AI, Tucker Carlson and Fox News, and of course Donald Trump. They reveal something very interesting from the inside that no one is talking about. And, Rick is upset with a company he is close with which lands them on this episode's Enemies List.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/rick-wilsons-the-enemy-list/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/3/2023
    51:00
  • The Compounding Of Crazy
    On this episode of The Enemies List, Rick invites fellow co-founder of The Lincoln Project and Resolute Square, Reed Galen, to talk about the recent firing of Tucker Carlson and where he may end up next. Also on the docket is Kevin McCarthy trying to push through a bill on the debt ceiling and President Joe Biden's announcement he is running for re-election. And Rick takes exception to a despicable act during a hearing landing this week's entrant on The Enemies List.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/rick-wilsons-the-enemy-list/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/1/2023
    35:32
  • The Dark Dangerous Side Of Private Equity
    Private equity has a hand in many aspects of our lives. When you pay a medical bill, a veterinary bill or shop at your favorite store, chances are you are ultimately paying a private equity firm. Rick talks with Federal Prosecutor, Brendan Ballou. He has written a new book, Plunder: Private Equity's Plan To Pillage America. In the book, Ballou describes what private equity firms are doing to make money on the backs of Americans and offers remedies to these tactics. And, the Supreme Court is back in Rick's crosshairs for this episode's entry onto The Enemies List.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/rick-wilsons-the-enemy-list/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/26/2023
    32:27
  • Autocratic Forces Infecting Democracy
    On this episode of The Enemies List, Rick invites Lincoln Project Senior Advisor Trygve Olson to discuss the road to 2024. They also talk about the state of the Republican party and its autocratic tendencies. They also point out the people in the party who have the power and why. And Rick puts a group on the enemies list who are creating an issue by not putting their candidate first.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/rick-wilsons-the-enemy-list/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/24/2023
    40:44
  • The Toxic Fish In The Arizona Lake
    Arizona is an important swing state. Despite being Republican leaning, the Democrats are gaining in Arizona and it could swing President Joe Biden's way in 2024. Democratic Senate candidate, Ruben Gallego, joins Rick to talk about the state of the race in Arizona. They discuss the crazies that may join the race and how Gallego plans to sway the voters of the Grand Canyon state his way. And this episode's entry on the enemies list is an old name but they're still near the top of the list.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/rick-wilsons-the-enemy-list/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/19/2023
    30:22

About Rick Wilson's The Enemies List

American democracy is being threatened, and Rick Wilson knows exactly who is responsible. In each episode, Rick calls out those who are the enemies of democracy and exposes their treachery- because sunlight is the best disinfectant. https://bit.ly/3P82A5g

Podcast website

