Rewilding the World with Ben Goldsmith

Bringing nature restoration into the 21st Century with Natural England Chair, Tony Juniper
"I think what we need now is a new landmark Act of Parliament to set the vision for the coming 50 to 100 years; truly visionary in restoring nature at scale, but doing that in a way which is going to help the country to thrive in terms of public health, our resilience to climate change and to be able to secure our water and food security long into the future."In this episode of Rewilding the World Ben Goldsmith speaks with Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England, and a lifelong campaigner for nature recovery. As well as overseeing restoration on a scale this country has never previously seen, Tony wants the government to bring forward a new Nature Recovery Act that will help modernise restoration in the natural world for the next century. Ben Goldsmith is a British financier and rewilding enthusiast. Join him as he speaks to people from all over the world who champion nature and are helping to restore habitats and wildlife to some of the most nature depleted parts of our planet.This podcast is produced by The Podcast Coach.Text Rewilding the World here. Let us know what you think of the podcast and if there are any rewilding projects you would love Ben to feature in future episodes. Rewilding the World is brought to you by UNI, the world’s first coral reef and river safe line of bodycare. These exceptional products are made with sustainably sourced natural ingredients like seaweed kelp, Aloe Vera, and Olive Oil. From Handwash to Shampoo, Body Serum and Natural Deodorants, UNI are leading the way in guilt-free sustainable Body Care. Learn more at WeareUNI.com. Available in the UK at Spac The Conservation Collective support locally-led environmental Foundations around the world. Together we'll protect and restore the wild places we know and love.
--------
35:44
--------
35:44
Using AI to unlock animal communication with Katie Zacarian
"We're essentially trying to create an AI powered research assistant to accelerate the rate of discovery and support biologists understanding even more and help the biologists come up with new hypotheses from their own data."Imagine if we could decipher the language of other animals such as whales, monkeys or crows? How would that change our relationship with them? In this episode Ben Goldsmith talks with Katie Zacarian of Earth Species, which is using artificial intelligence to do just this. Ben Goldsmith is a British financier and rewilding enthusiast. Join him as he speaks to people from all over the world who champion nature and are helping to restore habitats and wildlife to some of the most nature depleted parts of our planet.This podcast is produced by The Podcast Coach.Text Rewilding the World here. Let us know what you think of the podcast and if there are any rewilding projects you would love Ben to feature in future episodes. Rewilding the World is brought to you by UNI, the world’s first coral reef and river safe line of bodycare. These exceptional products are made with sustainably sourced natural ingredients like seaweed kelp, Aloe Vera, and Olive Oil. From Handwash to Shampoo, Body Serum and Natural Deodorants, UNI are leading the way in guilt-free sustainable Body Care. Learn more at WeareUNI.com. Available in the UK at Spac The Conservation Collective support locally-led environmental Foundations around the world. Together we'll protect and restore the wild places we know and love.
--------
32:23
--------
32:23
Restoring Canada's iconic Bison with Tom Olson
"Our herd is north of 5,000 so I think it's the largest conservation herd in the country and it may be the largest herd period, even amongst non conservation." North America's iconic bison are recovering from the brink of extinction. Millions of bison once populated the North American landscape but by the turn of the 20th century, fewer than 1,000 remained. In this episode of Rewilding the World Ben Goldsmith talks with Canadian bison champion Tom Olson about the return of this majestic and vital keystone species to Canada. Ben Goldsmith is a British financier and rewilding enthusiast. Join him as he speaks to people from all over the world who champion nature and are helping to restore habitats and wildlife to some of the most nature depleted parts of our planet.This podcast is produced by The Podcast Coach.Text Rewilding the World here. Let us know what you think of the podcast and if there are any rewilding projects you would love Ben to feature in future episodes. Rewilding the World is brought to you by UNI, the world’s first coral reef and river safe line of bodycare. These exceptional products are made with sustainably sourced natural ingredients like seaweed kelp, Aloe Vera, and Olive Oil. From Handwash to Shampoo, Body Serum and Natural Deodorants, UNI are leading the way in guilt-free sustainable Body Care. Learn more at WeareUNI.com. Available in the UK at Spac The Conservation Collective support locally-led environmental Foundations around the world. Together we'll protect and restore the wild places we know and love.
--------
38:24
--------
38:24
Bringing the ocean back to life with Enric Sala
"I saw everything that was missing from the sea of my childhood."If you haven’t seen the latest David Attenborough film Ocean yet, you must. It’s a masterpiece. In the latest episode of Rewilding the World Ben Goldsmith speaks with one of the key people behind it, Enric Sala, from National Geographic‘s Pristine Seas campaign. It has secured protection from industrial fishing for millions of square kilometres of seas around the world. Enric is a true conservation hero. Ben Goldsmith is a British financier and rewilding enthusiast. Join him as he speaks to people from all over the world who champion nature and are helping to restore habitats and wildlife to some of the most nature depleted parts of our planet.This podcast is produced by The Podcast Coach.Text Rewilding the World here. Let us know what you think of the podcast and if there are any rewilding projects you would love Ben to feature in future episodes. Rewilding the World is brought to you by UNI, the world’s first coral reef and river safe line of bodycare. These exceptional products are made with sustainably sourced natural ingredients like seaweed kelp, Aloe Vera, and Olive Oil. From Handwash to Shampoo, Body Serum and Natural Deodorants, UNI are leading the way in guilt-free sustainable Body Care. Learn more at WeareUNI.com. Available in the UK at Spac The Conservation Collective support locally-led environmental Foundations around the world. Together we'll protect and restore the wild places we know and love.
--------
36:05
--------
36:05
Fighting organised wildlife crime with Olivia Swaak-Goldman
"We have to make this crime type too risky and lower the reward. We need to seize all the assets that they gain from their criminal enterprise... it's something I'm very committed to."The illegal trade in wildlife and the body parts of wild animals is driving many creatures towards extinction; yet governments put little effort into busting the culprits and closing down this vile trade. In the latest episode of Rewilding the World, Ben Goldsmith talks to Olivia Swaak-Goldman, formerly of the International Criminal Court, who now runs a small charity named the Wildlife Justice Commission which is punching way above its weight in smashing criminal wildlife trade gangs.Ben Goldsmith is a British financier and rewilding enthusiast. Join him as he speaks to people from all over the world who champion nature and are helping to restore habitats and wildlife to some of the most nature depleted parts of our planet.This podcast is produced by The Podcast Coach.Text Rewilding the World here. Let us know what you think of the podcast and if there are any rewilding projects you would love Ben to feature in future episodes. Rewilding the World is brought to you by UNI, the world’s first coral reef and river safe line of bodycare. These exceptional products are made with sustainably sourced natural ingredients like seaweed kelp, Aloe Vera, and Olive Oil. From Handwash to Shampoo, Body Serum and Natural Deodorants, UNI are leading the way in guilt-free sustainable Body Care. Learn more at WeareUNI.com. Available in the UK at Spac The Conservation Collective support locally-led environmental Foundations around the world. Together we'll protect and restore the wild places we know and love.