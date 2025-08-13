Rewilding the World with Ben Goldsmith

Bringing nature restoration into the 21st Century with Natural England Chair, Tony Juniper

"I think what we need now is a new landmark Act of Parliament to set the vision for the coming 50 to 100 years; truly visionary in restoring nature at scale, but doing that in a way which is going to help the country to thrive in terms of public health, our resilience to climate change and to be able to secure our water and food security long into the future."In this episode of Rewilding the World Ben Goldsmith speaks with Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England, and a lifelong campaigner for nature recovery. As well as overseeing restoration on a scale this country has never previously seen, Tony wants the government to bring forward a new Nature Recovery Act that will help modernise restoration in the natural world for the next century. Ben Goldsmith is a British financier and rewilding enthusiast. Join him as he speaks to people from all over the world who champion nature and are helping to restore habitats and wildlife to some of the most nature depleted parts of our planet.