Revolution Come and Gone
Revolution Come and Gone
Revolution Come and Gone
  • Chicago Tales: The Coctails and Lounge Ax
    This is the story of the rise and fall of the greatest club in America: Chicago’s Lounge Ax, and the club’s iconoclastic house band, the Coctails. We speak with Lounge Ax owners Julia Adams and Susan Miller Tweedy and the Coctails’ Mark Greenberg about the city of Chicago, creeping gentrification, drawing monkeys on envelopes with Fred Armisen, unaired Coke commercials, and much more.Hosted by Dylan Metrano and Gregory Moss.Episode artwork (The Coctails) by Alan Bull.
    34:59
  • Tim Foljahn (Half Japanese, Mosquito, Cat Power, Thurston Moore, the Boredoms, Townes Van Zandt)
    In this episode, we talk to the stalwart indie rock sideman Tim Foljahn about his wide-ranging experiences playing with Half Japanese, Mosquito, Cat Power, Thurston Moore, the Boredoms, and Townes Van Zandt, as well as writing music for the fictional band Sideboob on the television show Orange is the New Black.Hosted by Dylan Metrano & Gregory Moss.Episode artwork by Alan Bull.
    27:18
  • Lollapalooza, pt. 2: Second Stage Stories
    For the second part of our Lollapalooza story, we hear from the bands who were on the ground, played on, and witnessed the magic of the second stage. We hear from Ron Regé Jr., Damon Tutunjian, and Andy Bernick (Swirlies); Mark Greenberg (the Coctails); Jenny Toomy and Kristin Thomson (Tsunami); Jad Fair and Tim Foljhan (Mosquito); Mark Robinson (Unrest), David Pajo (King Kong); Carrie Bradley-Neves (The Breeders); and Scott Booker (The Flaming Lips manager).Hosted by Dylan Metrano & Gregory Moss.Episode artwork (Nick Cave & Wayne Coyne) by Alan Bull.
    46:50
  • Lollapalooza, pt. 1: John Rubeli
    What would you have done if, at the tender age of 23, you were asked to curate a stage at a multimillion-dollar festival, and you could include all your favorite bands? For Revolution Come and Gone’s first episode, we talk with John Rubeli about booking the second stage at Perry Farrell’s traveling music festival, Lollapalooza, circa 1993. This is John’s first-hand account of bringing the underground to the masses, getting conned by Coolio, not booking the Fugees, and the only band to turn him down. This is Lollapalooza, part one.Hosted by Dylan Metrano and Gregory Moss.Episode artwork by Alan Bull, after a photo by Paul Bergen.
    27:54
  • Revolution Come and Gone Trailer
    In the early ‘90s, a vibrant American underground music scene was dragged kicking and screaming into mainstream visibility – with turbulent, controversial, sometimes hilarious results. Musician Dylan Metrano and writer Gregory S. Moss speak with major bands, producers, label heads and hangers-on of the era, look back and try to make sense of this transformative moment in American cultural history. If you’re hungry to hear about the independent, lo-fi, garage, grunge, avant-garde and punk music of the late 20th century, this podcast will fill your goddamn socks. In our first 13-episode season, we revisit the second stage of Lollapalooza; explore the careers of journeyman musicians like David Pajo (Slint, Palace Brothers, Zwan) and Tim Foljahn (Cat Power, Half Japanese, Townes Van Zandt); uncover the secret history of Boston’s underground with members of Galaxie 500, Mission of Burma, Throwing Muses, and The Breeders; visit Chicago’s legendary Lounge Ax club; trace the history of the influential Simple Machines record label with its founders Jenny Toomy and Kristin Thomson; and rediscover the final, forgotten Pussy Galore album with Jon Spencer.Gregory Moss is a writer, educator and performer from Newburyport MA. His work has been produced at Playwrights Horizons, Soho Rep, Steppenwolf, La Comédie-Française, EST-LA, Clubbed Thumb, Capital T Theatre and South Coast Rep, among others. His plays include Indian Summer, punkplay, Reunion, Billy Witch, House of Gold and sixsixsix. He is an Associate Professor of Theatre and Dance at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, and Head of the MFA Dramatic Writing Program. He is currently at work on a collection of short stories and his first novel.Dylan Metrano is a papercutting artist, musician, chocolatier, and writer. He co-hosts the weekly Burst & Bloom Podcast, which discusses every album from his Burst & Bloom Records’ fifteen-year history. He founded the long-running bands Tiger Saw and Cape Snow.Gregory Moss and Dylan Metrano published the indie rock zine Buzzy from 1993-1998, and played together in the post-rock band Hamlet Idiot from 1992-1999. They’ve collaborated on various other music, theatre, and performance projects over the years. 
In the early ‘90s, a vibrant American underground music scene was dragged kicking and screaming into mainstream visibility – with turbulent, controversial, sometimes hilarious results. Musician Dylan Metrano and writer Gregory S. Moss speak with major bands, producers, label heads and hangers-on of the era, look back and try to make sense of this transformative moment in American cultural history. If you’re hungry to hear about the independent, lo-fi, garage, grunge, avant-garde and punk music of the late 20th century, this podcast will fill your goddamn socks.
