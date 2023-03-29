Video animation by: Big Flowers
Intro/Outro beat by: BLOODBLIXING
The Plug (0:21).
The Interview (3:14).
"I'ma keep it real with you, it's the things you can't undo/The past, the black Rubik's cube"
"Payback always inexact but I be squinting over measuring spoons"
For most artists, lyrics like this would universally be regarded as their all-time best moments.
But for artists like billy woods though… lyrics like this are a dime a dozen… they're literally just Verse 2 off of a song called "Hangman".
The praise being thrown the way of NY-based rapper, label head of Backwoodz Studioz, and 1/2 of Armand Hammer… are plentiful, and growing in their fervor.
After a string of releases that involved high-profile names such as Moor Mother and The Alchemist in late 2020 / early 2021, billy woods rode this surging wave of acclaim surrounding his music, and delivered two legacy-defining works back to back in 2022.
This put the finishing touches on what is, in my humble opinion, the greatest 5-year run in hip-hop history.
From 2018 onward, we got Paraffin, Hiding Places, Terror Management, Shrines, BRASS, Haram, Aethiopes, WHT LBL, and finally, Church.
And if that wasn’t enough, his Backwoodz Studioz camp has added to the flurry of incredible forward-thinking art during this time period, through the emergence of E L U C I D, ShrapKnel, AKAI SOLO, SKECH185, and more.
Yet here we are, in May of 2023… and billy woods has done it again.
Teaming up with Kenny Segal for a second time, woods has released his latest masterpiece, Maps... and he’s here today on the show, to talk about his experience creating this record, his writing style and the frequent themes found in his work, Armand Hammer, the legacy of Backwoodz, and so much more!
If you’re familiar with me and this show so far, you know how I feel about woods. You know I had to make the most of my opportunity speaking with the GOAT.
You won't wanna miss this...
Staying grounded amidst growing acclaim (4:52).
The concept of ‘survivor’s guilt’ as it relates to woods’ career and life in general (9:41).
The legacy of Backwoodz Studioz (16:18).
Working with E L U C I D as Armand Hammer (19:50).
New Armand Hammer album later in 2023 (24:49).
woods’ writing process and a breakdown of “No Hard Feelings” (25:46).
The key ideas underpinning the creation of Aethiopes (33:10).
Love and relationships in woods’ music (47:44).
woods’ mind state creating Maps (53:13).
How Maps differs from Hiding Places (59:34).
Working with Kenny Segal (1:01:48).
Breakdown of the ending to Maps, and how fatherhood has impacted woods’ music (1:19:42).
Upcoming work to expect from woods and Backwoodz Studioz (1:30:07).
--
