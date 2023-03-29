Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Rap Music Plug Podcast

The Rap Music Plug Podcast

Podcast The Rap Music Plug Podcast
Podcast The Rap Music Plug Podcast

The Rap Music Plug Podcast

The Rap Music Plug
My name is Rohan. I am The Rap Music Plug, at your service. The Rap Music Plug Podcast is the remedy to the "I don't have anything good to listen to" problem.
My name is Rohan. I am The Rap Music Plug, at your service. The Rap Music Plug Podcast is the remedy to the “I don’t have anything good to listen to” problem. ... More

  • #142 - billy woods INTERVIEW
    Video animation by: Big Flowers Intro/Outro beat by: BLOODBLIXING The Plug (0:21). The Interview (3:14). "I'ma keep it real with you, it's the things you can't undo/The past, the black Rubik's cube" "Payback always inexact but I be squinting over measuring spoons" For most artists, lyrics like this would universally be regarded as their all-time best moments. But for artists like billy woods though… lyrics like this are a dime a dozen… they're literally just Verse 2 off of a song called "Hangman". The praise being thrown the way of NY-based rapper, label head of Backwoodz Studioz, and 1/2 of Armand Hammer… are plentiful, and growing in their fervor. After a string of releases that involved high-profile names such as Moor Mother and The Alchemist in late 2020 / early 2021, billy woods rode this surging wave of acclaim surrounding his music, and delivered two legacy-defining works back to back in 2022. This put the finishing touches on what is, in my humble opinion, the greatest 5-year run in hip-hop history. From 2018 onward, we got Paraffin, Hiding Places, Terror Management, Shrines, BRASS, Haram, Aethiopes, WHT LBL, and finally, Church. And if that wasn’t enough, his Backwoodz Studioz camp has added to the flurry of incredible forward-thinking art during this time period, through the emergence of E L U C I D, ShrapKnel, AKAI SOLO, SKECH185, and more. Yet here we are, in May of 2023… and billy woods has done it again. Teaming up with Kenny Segal for a second time, woods has released his latest masterpiece, Maps... and he’s here today on the show, to talk about his experience creating this record, his writing style and the frequent themes found in his work, Armand Hammer, the legacy of Backwoodz, and so much more! If you’re familiar with me and this show so far, you know how I feel about woods. You know I had to make the most of my opportunity speaking with the GOAT. You won't wanna miss this... Staying grounded amidst growing acclaim (4:52). The concept of ‘survivor’s guilt’ as it relates to woods’ career and life in general (9:41). The legacy of Backwoodz Studioz (16:18). Working with E L U C I D as Armand Hammer (19:50). New Armand Hammer album later in 2023 (24:49). woods’ writing process and a breakdown of “No Hard Feelings” (25:46). The key ideas underpinning the creation of Aethiopes (33:10). Love and relationships in woods’ music (47:44). woods’ mind state creating Maps (53:13). How Maps differs from Hiding Places (59:34). Working with Kenny Segal (1:01:48). Breakdown of the ending to Maps, and how fatherhood has impacted woods’ music (1:19:42). Upcoming work to expect from woods and Backwoodz Studioz (1:30:07). Support Backwoodz Studioz here: https://backwoodzstudioz.com/  Buy Maps here: https://backwoodzstudioz.com/collections/billy-woods-x-kenny-segal-maps  Follow billy woods on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/BackwoodzHipHop  Follow billy woods on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/backwoodzstudioz/?hl=en  -- Fiending for some more quality rap content? Visit the RMPP website: https://rmpp.squarespace.com/ Want to support and help us grow? Become a RMPP Patron, and gain access to exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/therapmusicplugpodcast  Looking to connect? DM me @rapmusicplugpod on Twitter and Instagram, or shoot me an email at [email protected]
    5/10/2023
    1:41:58
  • #141 - Wiki INTERVIEW
    Video animation by: Big Flowers Intro/Outro beat by: BLOODBLIXING The Plug (0:21). The Interview (2:33). New York's Wiki is what they call "a rapper’s rapper". Gifted as a lyricist, with a style that could exist within multiple eras of rap. Not even having reached his 30th birthday yet, Wiki has already received mass acclaim for his work as RATKING, and as a solo artist with revered projects that showcase his exceptional penmanship, remarkable versatility, and immensely deep passion for this thing called hip-hop, which we all love dearly. I’m honoured to welcome Wiki to the show to understand his perspectives on his success so far in his career, what rap means to him, and gain interesting insight into his latest projects. So It Goes and experimentation in rap (3:35). Key influences to Wiki’s melodically-rich style of rap (8:03). Influence of NYC on Wiki‘s music (11:03). Wiki reflects on his success to-date (15:39). How fame and acclaim affected Wiki’s maturation process (20:41). What aspect of Wiki’s artistry has improved the most (26:14). Importance of rap for Wiki’s mental health (34:04). Wiki’s writing process (39:54). How Wiki selects beats (42:26). Wiki leaving the label game, and going the independent route (44:57). What makes Navy Blue special (49:19). How Wiki’s introspective writing on Half God impacted him as a person (53:54). The mixtape approach to Cold Cuts (56:46). Wiki’s upcoming projects / tour (1:05:13). Support Wiki's music here: https://wiksetnyc.bandcamp.com/music  Buy/stream Cold Cuts here: https://wiksetnyc.bandcamp.com/album/cold-cuts  Follow Wiki on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/wikset?lang=en  Follow Wiki on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/wikset/?hl=en  -- Fiending for some more quality rap content? Visit the RMPP website: https://rmpp.squarespace.com/ Want to support and help us grow? Become a RMPP Patron, and gain access to exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/therapmusicplugpodcast  Looking to connect? DM me @rapmusicplugpod on Twitter and Instagram, or shoot me an email at [email protected]
    4/26/2023
    1:11:03
  • #140 - YUNGMORPHEUS INTERVIEW
    Video animation by: Big Flowers Intro/Outro beat by: BLOODBLIXING The Plug (0:21). The Interview (2:32). As a listener of hip-hop, the best rappers always have a way of drawing you in. This can be achieved through aesthetics, found in a cool flow or voice. It can also be achieved through the content of what someone is saying, found in slick wordplay, or interesting subject matter. Today’s guest, YUNGMORPHEUS, is a rapper who grabs my attention in both of the aforementioned ways. His voice is smooth, and his delivery is calm and even-keel, in a way that makes him unmistakably unique. On top of that, he really raps about stuff that matters, boasting fierce conviction, worldly perspective, and clever lyrical ability to boot. MORPH has quickly turned into one of my absolute favourite rappers in the game. He has recently hit a new level of prolific excellence, with a slew of fantastic releases, collaborating with the likes of Eyedress, ThERAVADA, ewonee, and more. Now, he has his latest upcoming album set to drop on April 28th, From Whence It Came, and I can promise you... this is one of his absolute best pieces of work yet, that continues the upward trajectory of quality we’ve been blessed with in recent years. So I’m very pleased to welcome YUNGMORPHEUS on the show to discuss his distinct approach to rapping, his fiery brand of political commentary, and the makings of this upcoming album. Along with some fun talk on white rap listeners and crackers... you won't wanna miss this!! YUNGMORPHEUS’ music upbringing (3:36). The moment YUNGMORPHEUS felt he was indeed, “dumb nice” (6:27). Key influences of YUNGMORPHEUS’ eccentric writing (9:36). YUNGMORPHEUS describes his writing style (13:30). YUNGMORPHEUS’ recording process (22:51). Approach to political commentary and white fan responses (25:16). YUNGMORPRHEUS’ trademark flow (31:10). The impact of MORPH’s previous collaborations (36:04). The main inspiration for From Whence It Came (40:09). How From Whence It Came stands out in the YUNGMORPHEUS canon (44:50). Why YUNGMORPHEUS moved away from the one-producer formula on the new album (46:03). Upcoming projects/merch (52:08). Support YUNGMORPHEUS' music here: https://yungmorpheus.bandcamp.com/music  Buy/stream From Whence It Came here: https://yungmorpheus.bandcamp.com/album/from-whence-it-came  Follow YUNGMORPHEUS on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/yungmorpheus44?lang=en  Follow YUNGMORPHEUS on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/yungmorpheus/?hl=en  -- Fiending for some more quality rap content? Visit the RMPP website: https://rmpp.squarespace.com/ Want to support and help us grow? Become a RMPP Patron, and gain access to exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/therapmusicplugpodcast  Looking to connect? DM me @rapmusicplugpod on Twitter and Instagram, or shoot me an email at [email protected]
    4/12/2023
    58:15
  • Conversation Pieces - Navy Blue’s Alignment - One of rap’s definitive relationship songs
    Video animation by: Big Flowers Intro/Outro beat by: BLOODBLIXING Beginning of Episode (1:05). “Close the door on what I tore apart, my heart is broken/Ball was in your court, I can't believe I left you open” This was the line in Navy Blue’s song “Alignment”, that first stopped me dead in my tracks, and made me have the thought... "I need to pay attention to this… this song was written for me”. Found on Navy Blue’s excellent personal classic of a record from 2020, Song of Sage: Post Panic!, "Alignment" is not only a shining star of a track on an album full of them, but the best relationship song I’ve ever heard in my time listening to rap music. Stream/buy "Alignment" here: https://navybluethetruest.bandcamp.com/track/alignment  -- Fiending for some more quality rap content? Visit the RMPP website: https://rmpp.squarespace.com/ Want to support and help us grow? Become a RMPP Patron, and gain access to exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/therapmusicplugpodcast  Looking to connect? DM me @rapmusicplugpod on Twitter and Instagram, or shoot me an email at [email protected]
    4/5/2023
    12:14
  • #139 - Album Alchemy - SHOOK WORLD (w/ GENG PTP aka King Vision Ultra)
    Video animation by: Big Flowers Intro/Outro beat by: BLOODBLIXING The Plug (0:21). Main Body of Discussion (1:51). Hip-hop has been ripe with New York lore since the genesis of this art form. Albums like Illmatic, and The Cold Vein are shining examples of albums that encapsulate NYC life, from their own unique perspectives. King Vision Ultra’s SHOOK WORLD is the latest album to accomplish a similar feat, building a world that captures the raw grit and rich history of the city like no other. It embodies the spirit of collective action, through its deep guest list of New York artists, and the foundational collaboration with post-punk band Algiers’s latest album Shook. GENG PTP aka King Vision Ultra, is a man of many hats, founder of the revered PTP collective, and creator of this dense epic of an album, SHOOK WORLD. He joined the show to deep-dive into the creation of this album, in the latest installment of the Album Alchemy series. You won’t wanna miss this. How SHOOK WORLD was created and its key inspiration, in relation to Algiers’ Shook (4:25). How SHOOK WORLD and Shook are connected to each other (11:14). The context and significance of the samples used on SHOOK WORLD - RMPP patron q from Fatmantomb (15:47). What SHOOK WORLD says about New York life (26:42). Why GENG PTP loves New York (38:42). The SHOOK WORLD model, as a potential alternative to the traditional sampling process (50:22). How the sound of SHOOK WORLD was created (58:59). Showcasing varying degrees of NY collaborators on SHOOK WORLD (1:07:25). Upcoming projects from King Vision Ultra (1:14:54). Buy/Stream SHOOK WORLD here: https://algierstheband.bandcamp.com/album/shook-world-hosted-by-algiers  Support GENG's music, and PTP label here: https://purpletapepedigree.bandcamp.com/artists  Follow GENG on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/purpicide  Follow GENG on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/genggrizzly/  -- Fiending for some more quality rap content? Visit the RMPP website: https://rmpp.squarespace.com/ Want to support and help us grow? Become a RMPP Patron, and gain access to exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/therapmusicplugpodcast  Looking to connect? DM me @rapmusicplugpod on Twitter and Instagram, or shoot me an email at [email protected]
    3/29/2023
    1:22:01

About The Rap Music Plug Podcast

My name is Rohan. I am The Rap Music Plug, at your service. The Rap Music Plug Podcast is the remedy to the "I don't have anything good to listen to" problem. This show is your one-stop shop to knowing what to add to your queue, play next, or pop into your record player.  Are you a rap music fan? And not just any fan... but a true rap music fan that wants to move past the surface level discussion, and get into the nitty-gritty of what makes rap music so great? Are you someone who loves the feeling of discovering new music, but find it hard to navigate through the thousands upon thousands of new albums that get released every single day? If any of this applies to you, this show is EXACTLY what you need.  My absolute PASSION is music. So I gladly do the dirty work of virtual crate digging, searching for the next great rap album... so you don't have to.  I am into all kinds of music, bringing you fresh album and song reviews, and passionate commentary on all that the mainstream and underground rap scenes have to offer. I LIVE for this. Nothing makes me feel better than expressing my thoughts and feelings about music.
