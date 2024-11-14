Project 2025-Presidential Transition

Project 2025 exists in Argentina and our Checks and Balances Enough to stop it from Happening Here

Dive into one of the most pressing questions facing American democracy: could Project 2025 inadvertently erode the checks and balances that underpin the U.S. government, as seen in other nations like Argentina? In this investigative podcast series, we explore the delicate balance between preparing for a smooth presidential transition and safeguarding democratic systems that prevent the consolidation of power.