Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville is one of the most familiar faces on British TV and film. You might know him as the Earl of Grantham from Downton Abbey, or the long-suffering Mr Brown in the Paddington films, or the baffled Ian Fletcher in the London Olympics sitcom Twenty Twelve and its BBC-centred sequel W1A.Hugh was captivated by acting from an early age, staging his own plays at home and even making the tickets to sell to his family.More recently he’s has branched out into writing, with a memoir Playing Under the Piano and a children’s book Rory Sparkes and the Elephant in the Room, which is inspired by some of the events of his childhood.Hugh's selection of music includes works by Beethoven, Strauss, Elgar and Faure.Presenter: Michael Berkeley Producer: Clare Walker