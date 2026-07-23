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Political Thinking with Nick Robinson

BBC Radio 4
GovernmentNews
Political Thinking with Nick Robinson
Latest episode

322 episodes

  • Political Thinking with Nick Robinson

    "It's not a purge!" Kemi Badenoch on forging a future for her party

    07/23/2026 | 35 mins.
    As the Burnham era dawns, the Leader of the Opposition on why it's time to transform her party, what would get her round the table with the new Prime Minister - and the people who believed in her when no one else did.
    Producer: Hannah Wilkinson
  • Political Thinking with Nick Robinson

    'Our donors are brave people': Reform's Robert Jenrick on wealth, power, and the establishment

    07/17/2026 | 39 mins.
    As the country reels from the death of Reform's Ann Widdecombe, the party's Treasury Spokesman discusses the threat to politicians, debates whether calling politicians racists and traitors is dangerous, and explains why the ‘cosy club’ of politics is in for a shock.
    Producer: Hannah Wilkinson
  • Political Thinking with Nick Robinson

    We've got a plan: Louise Haigh on her journey back to power

    07/09/2026 | 42 mins.
    The former Transport Secretary, sidelined by Keir Starmer, reveals she's been working with Burnham on a plan for government for at least a year, and has already seen the prospective Prime Minister make tough decisions. Also - bringing hope back to politics, navigating an exotic bird auction, and playing football in the House of Commons chamber.
    Recorded in front of a live audience at the Crossed Wires Festival in her home town of Sheffield.
    Producer: Hannah Wilkinson
  • Political Thinking with Nick Robinson

    The Treasury was in denial: John Healey on why he resigned as defence secretary

    07/06/2026 | 28 mins.
    In his first interview since resigning from Keir Starmer's government, the former Defence Secretary John Healey talks about the threats we face, his hopes for a Burnham government, and why he thinks the Treasury is in denial.
    Producer: Hannah Wilkinson
  • Political Thinking with Nick Robinson

    What went wrong for Starmer: Morgan McSweeney gives his side of the story

    07/02/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    In his first ever interview, the Prime Minister's former Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney lifts the lid on winning power, dealing with Trump, and how project Starmer fell apart.
    Producer: Hannah Wilkinson.
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About Political Thinking with Nick Robinson
Nick Robinson talks to people who shape our political thinking about what shaped theirs. Each episode of Political Thinking features an in-depth conversation with someone who is shaping our politics. The people who run our country (and those who want to), campaigners, business and union leaders, and people who run other countries.All of them join Nick in the studio, not for a news-y interrogation, but for an extended and relaxed conversation, delving into their past and how it shaped their worldview. New episodes drop on Fridays on BBC Sounds. You can also watch them on BBC Two at 12:15 pm on Fridays or on BBC iPlayer. And you can listen on BBC Radio 4 on Saturdays at 17:30.
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