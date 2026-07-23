The former Transport Secretary, sidelined by Keir Starmer, reveals she's been working with Burnham on a plan for government for at least a year, and has already seen the prospective Prime Minister make tough decisions. Also - bringing hope back to politics, navigating an exotic bird auction, and playing football in the House of Commons chamber. Recorded in front of a live audience at the Crossed Wires Festival in her home town of Sheffield. Producer: Hannah Wilkinson

As the Burnham era dawns, the Leader of the Opposition on why it's time to transform her party, what would get her round the table with the new Prime Minister - and the people who believed in her when no one else did. Producer: Hannah Wilkinson

About Political Thinking with Nick Robinson

About Political Thinking with Nick Robinson

About Political Thinking with Nick Robinson

Nick Robinson talks to people who shape our political thinking about what shaped theirs. Each episode of Political Thinking features an in-depth conversation with someone who is shaping our politics. The people who run our country (and those who want to), campaigners, business and union leaders, and people who run other countries.All of them join Nick in the studio, not for a news-y interrogation, but for an extended and relaxed conversation, delving into their past and how it shaped their worldview. New episodes drop on Fridays on BBC Sounds. You can also watch them on BBC Two at 12:15 pm on Fridays or on BBC iPlayer. And you can listen on BBC Radio 4 on Saturdays at 17:30.