Political Thinking with Nick Robinson

Nick Robinson has a conversation with, not an interrogation of, the people who shape our political thinking about what shaped theirs. More
Available Episodes
The Suella Braverman One
In the week the government introduced tough, controversial new rules on stopping illegal immigrants entering the UK, Nick Robinson talks to the home secretary, Suella Braverman, about her father's journey to Britain while fleeing persecution in Kenya, how her mum's admiration for Margaret Thatcher introduced her to the Conservative Party and how she, as the wife of a Jewish man, feels when people compare her policies with those of 1930s Germany.
3/10/2023
42:48
The Lee Anderson One
Nick Robinson talks to the Conservative Party's deputy chairman, Lee Anderson, about following his father's lead in becoming a miner, how he went from admiring Tony Benn and Arthur Scargill to being deputy chairman of the Conservatives and whether his new job is forcing him to be more diplomatic when talking about issues such as migration and poverty.
3/3/2023
39:06
The Kwajo Tweneboa One
Nick Robinson talks to the housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa about his own experience of poor social housing and his father's death, how he harnessed the power of social media to become a powerful voice in Westminster and whether he fancies a go at elected politics himself.
2/24/2023
37:40
The Steve Reed One
Nick Robinson talks to the shadow justice secretary, Steve Reed, about why the collapse of a factory that employed most of his family led to him joining the Labour Party, how being mugged at knifepoint helped inform his new approach to antisocial behaviour and why he thinks the parentsof young offenders should be sent to mandatory parenting classes.
2/17/2023
38:59
The Iain Anderson One
Nick Robinson talks to the influential lobbyist and new chair of Stonewall, Iain Anderson, about how the case of Isla Bryson has brought gender politics to the top of the news agenda and how he thinks the heat can be taken out of the debate. Anderson, a lifelong Conservative who founded the lobbying firm Cicero and ran Ken Clarke's leadership campaigns, talks candidly about why he's now moving away from his political roots.