Poetry For All

Podcast Poetry For All
Joanne Diaz and Abram Van Engen
This podcast is for those who already love poetry and for those who know very little about it. In this podcast, we read a poem, discuss it, see what makes it tick, learn how it works, grow from it, and then read it one more time.
Arts
Available Episodes

  • Episode 61: Ada Limón, "The Raincoat"
    With her quality of attention and focus on vivid, specific images, Ada Limón brings us to a moment of surprising insight in "The Raincoat." "The Raincoat" appears in Ada Limón's book The Carrying (https://milkweed.org/book/the-carrying) by Milkweed Editions. Thank you to Milkweed Editions for permission to read the poem on this podcast. You can find the "The Raincoat" on the Poetry Foundation website (https://poets.org/poem/raincoat). To learn more about Ada Limón, the 24th Poet Laureate of the United States, visit the Library of Congress website (https://guides.loc.gov/poet-laureate-ada-limon/activities-at-the-library). Ada Limón's author website (https://www.adalimon.net/) includes information about her six books of poetry as well as interviews, press releases, and her calendar of events. Photo credit: Shawn Miller, Library of Congress
    5/11/2023
    18:34
  • Episode 60: Li-Young Lee, From Blossoms
    In this episode, we explore the poetry of joy in a world of shade and death, looking to sounds and repetitions while examining how "From Blossoms" speaks back to the poem that immediately precedes it in Lee's great book Rose. For more on Li-Young Lee, see The Poetry Foundation here (https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poets/li-young-lee). Thanks to BOA Editions for granting us permission to read Li-Young Lee's work on our podcast. "From Blossoms (https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/43012/from-blossoms)" and "The Weight of Sweetness (https://poets.org/poem/weight-sweetness)" originally appeared in Rose (https://www.boaeditions.org/products/rose) (BOA Editions, 1986).
    5/2/2023
    19:07
  • Episode 59: Tichborne's Elegy
    In this episode, we read the elegy of Chidiock Tichborne, written the night before his execution, and contemplate the power of repetitions, the balanced precision of a man facing his end, and the drumbeat of monosyllables that takes his imagination beyond the moment of his death. Tichborne's Elegy My feast of joy is but a dish of pain, My crop of corn is but a field of tares, And all my good is but vain hope of gain: The day is past, and yet I saw no sun, And now I live, and now my life is done. The spring is past, and yet it hath not sprung, My fruit is fallen, and yet my leaves are green, The spring is past, and yet it hath not sprung, I saw the world, and yet I was not seen: My thread is cut, and yet it is not spun, And now I live, and now my life is done. I sought my death, and found it in my womb, I looked for life, and saw it was a shade, I trod the earth, and knew it was my tomb, And now I die, and now I was but made; The glass is full, and now the glass is run, And now I live, and now my life is done. For more on Tichborne, see The Poetry Foundation: https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poets/chidiock-tichborne See also all the related content at The Poetry Foundation
    4/7/2023
    21:25
  • Episode 58: Richie Hofmann, Things That Are Rare
    In this episode, we are delighted to have Richie Hofmann as our guest. Richie Hofmann is the author of two collections: Second Empire (https://www.alicejamesbooks.org/bookstore/second-empire) and A Hundred Lovers (https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/689918/a-hundred-lovers-by-richie-hofmann/). His poetry has appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, The Yale Review, and many other literary magazines, and he is the recipient of Ruth Lilly and Wallace Stegner fellowships. To learn more about Richie, visit his website (https://www.richiehofmann.com/). To learn more about Richie Hofmann's poetry and process, read Jesse Nathan's interview with Richie Hoffman in McSweeney's (https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/richie-hofmann). Richie Hofmann photo credit: Marcus Jackson
    2/27/2023
    23:57
  • Episode 57: Edna St. Vincent Millay, She had forgotten how the August night
    She called herself Vincent, she smoked cigarettes, and she wore shimmery golden evening gowns when she read her poetry to sold-out crowds. Edna St. Vincent Millay was the emblem of the "New Woman" and one of the most important American poets of the twentieth century...but in years after her death, her literary reputation suffered, and only recently have critics and historians revisited and properly celebrated her work. In this episode, we focus on a sonnet that showcases the ways in which Millay approached desire and eros in her poetry. To learn more about Edna St. Vincent Millay and her life and times, take a look Burning Candles: The Life of Edna St. Vincent Millay, an informative documentary available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9ItdEiBR-o&t=2901s Here is the poem: She had forgotten how the August night Was level as a lake beneath the moon, In which she swam a little, losing sight Of shore; and how the boy, who was at noon Simple enough, not different from the rest, Wore now a pleasant mystery as he went, Which seemed to her an honest enough test Whether she loved him, and she was content. So loud, so loud the million crickets’ choir. . . So sweet the night, so long-drawn-out and late. . . And if the man were not her spirit’s mate, Why was her body sluggish with desire? Stark on the open field the moonlight fell, But the oak tree’s shadow was deep and black and secret as a well. We so admire the podcast Poem Talk. In this episode, Al Filreis, Elisa New, Jane Malcolm, and Sophia DuRose offer a close reading of two more poems by Edna St. Vincent Millay: https://www.poetryfoundation.org/podcasts/155947/biologically-speaking-a-discussion-of-love-is-not-all-and-i-shall-forget-you-presently-by-edna-st-vincent-millay photo by Carl Van Vechten
    2/14/2023
    23:46

About Poetry For All

This podcast is for those who already love poetry and for those who know very little about it. In this podcast, we read a poem, discuss it, see what makes it tick, learn how it works, grow from it, and then read it one more time.
Podcast website

