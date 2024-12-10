Unveiling Ancient Life: Microorganisms in Melting Glaciers in Swiss Alps
Send us a textThis episode takes listeners to the Rhone glacier in the Alps, which is rapidly melting and releasing ancient microorganisms. These microorganisms, which have been trapped in the ice for thousands of years, are now being studied by scientists from the Swiss Federal Research Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape (WSL).Journalists Céline Stegmüller and Luigi Jorio join the researchers on the glacier to observe their methods of collecting and analyzing these microorganisms. The team, led by Beat Frey, uses custom-made equipment to filter meltwater and capture bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The goal is to understand the diversity and potential applications of these microorganisms, which could include producing antibiotics or degrading plastics.Read more about this story or other science stories from Switzerland please visit www.swissinfo.ch/science. Journalists: Luigi Jorio & Céline StegmüllerHost: Jo FahyAudio editor: Michele AndinaDistribution and Marketing: Xin Zhang SWI swissinfo.ch is a public service media company based in Bern Switzerland.
--------
17:37
Climate solution for the future: How to keep cities cool during heatwaves
Send us a textCities tend to get hotter than the countryside when a heatwave hits. What can be done about these urban heat traps? How can hot summers be made more tolerable for city dwellers? SWI swissinfo.ch asked an expert at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.If you are interested in reading about this story or other science stories from Switzerland please visit www.swissinfo.ch/science.Jounalist: Luigi JorioHost: Jo FahyAudio editor/video journalist: Michele AndinaDistribution and Marketing: Xin ZhangSWI swissinfo.ch is a public service media company based in Bern Switzerland.
--------
18:23
Turning concrete into a carbon sink: an innovative Swiss approach to decarbonizing the construction industry
Send us a textThis episode explores a groundbreaking Swiss innovation that could revolutionise the construction industry. Join us as we delve into Neustark's pioneering method of turning concrete waste into a carbon sink, permanently removing CO2 from the atmosphere. Discover how this technology not only helps decarbonise the concrete industry but also increases the strength of concrete. We'll discuss the science behind the mineralisation process, the impact of Neustark's 22 operational plants in Switzerland and Germany, and their ambitious plans to scale up globally. Tune in to find out how Swiss ingenuity is paving the way for a more sustainable future in construction.The video version of this episode and other science stories from Switzerland is available at www.swissinfo.ch/science.Jounalist: Simon BradleyHost: Jo FahyAudio editor/video journalist: Michele AndinaDistribution and Marketing: Xin ZhangSWI swissinfo.ch is a public service media company based in Bern Switzerland.
--------
14:51
Young Swiss scientists boost rocket research
Send us a textSwiss students are propelling the future of space travel with innovative reusable rocket technology, putting Switzerland on the map in the global space race. SWI swissinfo.ch took a closer look at their projects in northern and western Switzerland. Visit SWI swissinfo.ch for more on these exciting rocket projects and a video on this story. Please come to SWI swissinfo.ch for more of our science stories from Switzerland.Jounalist: Christian RaaflaubHost: Jo FahyAudio editor/video journalist: Michele AndinaDistribution and Marketing: Xin ZhangSWI swissinfo.ch is a public service media company based in Bern Switzerland.
--------
15:13
Why Swiss scientists want to find ice on comets
Send us a textUsing a new type of instrument, two astrophysicists from the University of Bern hope to get a little closer to unravelling the mystery of the solar system's origins. They believe the key to this lies in the ice that can occur in a dust layer on comets.Please visit SWI swissinfo.ch for more information about this research and a video about ice on comets. Please come to SWI swissinfo.ch for more of our science stories from Switzerland.Jounalist: Christian Raaflaub Host: Jo FahyAudio editor/video journalist: Michele AndinaDistribution and Marketing: Xin ZhangSWI swissinfo.ch is a public service media company based in Bern Switzerland.