Climate solution for the future: How to keep cities cool during heatwaves

Cities tend to get hotter than the countryside when a heatwave hits. What can be done about these urban heat traps? How can hot summers be made more tolerable for city dwellers? SWI swissinfo.ch asked an expert at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.If you are interested in reading about this story or other science stories from Switzerland please visit www.swissinfo.ch/science.Jounalist: Luigi JorioHost: Jo FahyAudio editor/video journalist: Michele AndinaDistribution and Marketing: Xin ZhangSWI swissinfo.ch is a public service media company based in Bern Switzerland.