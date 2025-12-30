Mansfield Park Chapters 13-14
12/30/2025 | 56 mins.
Theatre kids, rise up! Today we meet John Yates and the young people decide to put on a play. Edmund is NOT a fan of this idea. Julia finally gets her answers about Henry's feelings.Topics discussed include the pettiness of theatre kids, Edmund and Tom's power struggles, Jane Austen's involvement with theatre, Edmund's overall wussiness, the plot of Lovers' Vows, and Julia's comeback.The young people of Mansfield Park are making theatre, and so is our very own audio producer, Graham! Come see him in a brand-new work called The Marble in My Mouth on January 9th and 10th at 7:00 and 8:30 PM! Performances are at Stella Adler Center for the Arts in New York City. Get your tickets HERE! Patron Study Questions this week come from Judith, Diana L., Kaitlyn, and Avi.Topics discussed include the modern equivalence of Lovers' Vows, theatre kids flirting with each other, the characters' feelings about the play, and Fanny's reaction to the play at the end of the chapters.Becca's Study Questions: Topics discussed include how theatre is moving the story along and the scandal of Maria's participation in the play.Funniest Quote(s): “As he said this, each looked towards their mother. Lady Bertram, sunk back in one corner of the sofa, the picture of health, wealth, ease, and tranquility, was just falling into a gentle doze, while Fanny was getting through the few difficulties of her work for her.”“If I must give my opinion, I have always thought it the most insipid play in the English language - I do not wish to make objections, I shall be happy to be of any use, but I think we could not choose worse.”Questions moving forward: Who's watching this play? Will Julia participate? Will Fanny try to stop the play? Will Fanny try to stop it?Who wins the chapters? Julia!!!Glossary of Terms and Phrases: baize (n): a coarse, typically green woolen material resembling felt, used especially for covering pool, snooker, and billiard tables.by the ears: to cause to dispute or quarrelGlossary of People, Places, and Things: Austenland, Only Murders in the Building, Spring Awakening, Spring Awakening, Hair, Rent, Prince Faggot, The Vagina Monologues, ZanessaNext Episode: Mansfield Park Chapters 15-16Our show art was created by Torrence Browne, and our audio is produced by Graham Cook. For bios and transcripts, check out our website at podandprejudice.com. Pod and Prejudice is transcribed by speechdocs.com. To support the show, check out our Patreon! Check out our merch at https://podandprejudice.dashery.com.Instagram: @podandprejudiceTwitter: @podandprejudiceFacebook: Pod and PrejudiceYoutube: Pod and PrejudiceMerch store: https://podandprejudice.dashery.com/
Mansfield Park Chapters 11-12
12/16/2025 | 1h 9 mins.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANE AUSTEN!!!! Sir Thomas's return looms on the horizon, Mary Crawford tells us how she really feels about Dr. Grant, Fanny gives us some real main character energy, Big T comes home from Weymouth, Henry Crawford continues to be a naughty boy, Fanny has her first ball, and a mysterious new person arrives.Topics discussed include job security, how much we love our dental hygienists, a continued reminder of where Mansfield Park's wealth comes from, Mary's compliment for Fanny, Cassiopeia, the Jane Austen Cinematic Universe, Becca's mom's love life, and Edmund's lack of rizz.The Office spoilers at 13:52 - 14:40!!!Patron Study Questions this week come from Avi, Linnea, Angelika, Emily, Liz, and Ghenet. Topics discussed include Mary's opinions, Edmund shutting down Fanny's feelings, nature's purpose in the book, the lack of romance at the ball, Maria and Julia's relationship, why Sir Thomas is in danger, and Mary's booty.Becca's Study Questions: Topics discussed include Sir Thomas's return, Big T in relation to the rest of his family, and Maria and Henry's affair.Funniest Quote: “Which is, perhaps, more in favour of his liking Julia best, than you, Fanny, may be aware; for I believe it often happens that a man, before he has quite made up his own mind, will distinguish the sister or intimate friend of the woman he is really thinking of more than the woman herself."Questions moving forward: Who is the mystery man? Is Sir Thomas coming back?Who wins the chapters? Fanny!Glossary of Terms and Phrases:Glossary of People, Places, and Things: The Office, Truth or Beard, A Cinderella Story, Gilmore GirlsNext Episode: Mansfield Park Chapters 13-14Our show art was created by Torrence Browne, and our audio is produced by Graham Cook. For bios and transcripts, check out our website at podandprejudice.com. Pod and Prejudice is transcribed by speechdocs.com. To support the show, check out our Patreon! Check out our merch at https://podandprejudice.dashery.com.Instagram: @podandprejudiceTwitter: @podandprejudiceFacebook: Pod and PrejudiceYoutube: Pod and PrejudiceMerch store: https://podandprejudice.dashery.com/
Mansfield Park Chapters 8-10
12/02/2025 | 1h 23 mins.
The gang is headed to Sotherton! We tour the chapel, Mary learns that Edmund is planning to be a clergyman (much to her dismay), and Fanny gets left alone in the woods for an hour. Topics discussed include Maria's men-juggling act, the stick up Fanny's butt, whether 5'9" is short, our nightmare blunt rotation, the debauchery of big cities, fences we've climbed in our youths, and how Mr. Rushworth runs.Patron Study Questions this week come from Avi, Ghenet, Linnea, and Judith. Topics discussed include Jane Austen's commentary on the clergy and how Edmund's profession will play out in the book, who is the better option between Henry Crawford and Mr. Rushworth, whether Edmund will be a good example for his parishioners, and whether we'd feel differently about Mary Crawford if she were our main character.Becca's Study Questions: Topics discussed include Fanny as the consummate observer, Maria's role in the story, and morality in Austen.Funniest Quote: “Oh! Do not attack me with your watch. A watch is always too fast or too slow. I cannot be dictated to by a watch.”Questions moving forward: Will Maria and Julia talk about their boy troubles? Will Fanny ever get her own love story?Who wins the chapters? Fanny, with an honorable mention for Mrs. Rushworth.Glossary of Terms and Phrases:ague (n): malaria or some other illness involving fever and shivering.bon mot (n): a witty remark.ha-ha (n): a ditch with a wall on its inner side below ground level, forming a boundary to a park or garden without interrupting the view.heath (n):a dwarf shrub with small leathery leaves and small pink or purple bell-shaped flowers, characteristic of heathland and moorland.prosing (v): talking tediously.volubility (n): the quality of talking fluently, readily, or incessantly; talkativeness.Glossary of People, Places, and Things: You Belong With Me, Misery BusinessNext Episode: Mansfield Park Chapters 11-12Our show art was created by Torrence Browne, and our audio is produced by Graham Cook. For bios and transcripts, check out our website at podandprejudice.com. Pod and Prejudice is transcribed by speechdocs.com. To support the show, check out our Patreon! Check out our merch at https://podandprejudice.dashery.com.Instagram: @podandprejudiceTwitter: @podandprejudiceFacebook: Pod and PrejudiceYoutube: Pod and PrejudiceMerch store: https://podandprejudice.dashery.com/
Are The Bennet Girls Okay? with Emily and Masha Breeze
11/25/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
In this special bonus episode, we're talking with Emily and Masha Breeze about Are The Bennet Girls Okay? by Emily Breeze, an adaptation of Pride and Prejudice that centers on the experience of the Bennet sisters. Are The Bennet Girls Okay? is playing at Bedlam Theatre Company in New York through December 21st.Topics discussed include: was Jane Austen 6 men in a trenchcoat? What are Bluesky posts called? Is Mrs. Bennet right? What is the myth of Pride and Prejudice? Lizzie Bennet is a queer, fat woman!For more from Masha, follow her on Instagram at @mashacometh and @fakethemheadlines, and if you're on the website formerly known as Twitter, follow her at @mashaparty.To see more from Bedlam, check out their website at https://bedlam.org, and follow them on Instagram at @bedlambedlambedlam.For tickets to Are The Bennet Girls Okay? head over to https://bedlam.org/w-o/are-the-bennet-girls-ok.Glossary of People, Places, and Things: Bridget Jones's Diary, Nevada by Imogen Binnie, Clueless, Fire Island, them, Cursed Child (boo), the BacchaeNext Episode: Mansfield Park Chapters 8-10Our show art was created by Torrence Browne, and our audio is produced by Graham Cook. For bios and transcripts, check out our website at podandprejudice.com. Pod and Prejudice is transcribed by speechdocs.com. To support the show, check out our Patreon! Check out our merch at https://podandprejudice.dashery.com.Instagram: @podandprejudiceTwitter: @podandprejudiceFacebook: Pod and PrejudiceYoutube: Pod and PrejudiceMerch store: https://podandprejudice.dashery.com/
Mansfield Park Chapters 6-7
11/18/2025 | 1h 24 mins.
Today, things begin to grow in the rice pudding. Mr. Rushworth has the hots for landscaping, Molly gets bitchcrackers for Miss Crawford, and the tides turn on our affections for Edmund when he lends out Fanny's mare. Topics discussed include hear me out cakes, apricots, Mary Crawford's poor breeding, what values we take from our families, Jane Austen's beautiful descriptions of love and how we're getting it in a different way in this book, regifting, Fanny as a chronically ill and/or anxious girlie, and pug the basset hound.Patron Study Questions this week come from Ghenet, Avi, Spring, Diana L., Angelika, Katie, Linnea, Marija, and Melissa. Topics discussed include POV shifting, landscaping and architecture, chronic illness in Austen, Edmund's manipulation of Fanny, Fanny's relationship to the servants, the number of monologues in this book, Edmund being more like his family than we thought, and all things Mary Crawford.Becca's Study Questions: Topics discussed include Edmund and Fanny's conversation about Mary and the romance brewing between Edmund and Mary.Funniest Quote: “The tree thrives well beyond a doubt, madam. The soil is good, and I never pass it without regretting that the fruit should be so little worth the trouble of gathering.”Questions moving forward: If not her cousin, then whomst?Who wins the chapters? The horse <3 Glossary of Terms and Phrases:badness (n): poor quality or low standardcalico (n): printed cotton fabricMoorpark (n): a type of apricotGlossary of People, Places, and Things: Gilmore Girls, Property Brothers, HGTV, A Lively Mind, Clueless, Les Miserables, Dear Evan HansenNext Episode: Mansfield Park Chapters 8-10Please consider donating to Audrey Bellezza's nonprofit, Love 4 Lungs. Audrey (co-author of Anne of Avenue A, Elizabeth of Easthampton, and Emma of 83rd Street) was diagnosed with stage 4 ALK+ lung cancer last year, and has since started this nonprofit to raise awareness, fund research, and accelerate the development of a life-saving vaccine. You can follow them on Instagram at @ourlove4lungs. Our show art was created by Torrence Browne, and our audio is produced by Graham Cook. For bios and transcripts, check out our website at podandprejudice.com. Pod and Prejudice is transcribed by speechdocs.com. To support the show, check out our Patreon! Check out our merch at https://podandprejudice.dashery.com.Instagram: @podandprejudiceTwitter: @podandprejudiceFacebook: Pod and PrejudiceYoutube: Pod and PrejudiceMerch store: https://podandprejudice.dashery.com/
Pod and Prejudice