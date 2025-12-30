Theatre kids, rise up! Today we meet John Yates and the young people decide to put on a play. Edmund is NOT a fan of this idea. Julia finally gets her answers about Henry's feelings.Topics discussed include the pettiness of theatre kids, Edmund and Tom's power struggles, Jane Austen's involvement with theatre, Edmund's overall wussiness, the plot of Lovers' Vows, and Julia's comeback.The young people of Mansfield Park are making theatre, and so is our very own audio producer, Graham! Come see him in a brand-new work called The Marble in My Mouth on January 9th and 10th at 7:00 and 8:30 PM! Performances are at Stella Adler Center for the Arts in New York City. Get your tickets HERE! Patron Study Questions this week come from Judith, Diana L., Kaitlyn, and Avi.Topics discussed include the modern equivalence of Lovers' Vows, theatre kids flirting with each other, the characters' feelings about the play, and Fanny's reaction to the play at the end of the chapters.Becca's Study Questions: Topics discussed include how theatre is moving the story along and the scandal of Maria's participation in the play.Funniest Quote(s): “As he said this, each looked towards their mother. Lady Bertram, sunk back in one corner of the sofa, the picture of health, wealth, ease, and tranquility, was just falling into a gentle doze, while Fanny was getting through the few difficulties of her work for her.”“If I must give my opinion, I have always thought it the most insipid play in the English language - I do not wish to make objections, I shall be happy to be of any use, but I think we could not choose worse.”Questions moving forward: Who's watching this play? Will Julia participate? Will Fanny try to stop the play? Will Fanny try to stop it?Who wins the chapters? Julia!!!Glossary of Terms and Phrases: baize (n): a coarse, typically green woolen material resembling felt, used especially for covering pool, snooker, and billiard tables.by the ears: to cause to dispute or quarrelGlossary of People, Places, and Things: Austenland, Only Murders in the Building, Spring Awakening, Spring Awakening, Hair, Rent, Prince Faggot, The Vagina Monologues, ZanessaNext Episode: Mansfield Park Chapters 15-16Our show art was created by Torrence Browne, and our audio is produced by Graham Cook. For bios and transcripts, check out our website at podandprejudice.com. Pod and Prejudice is transcribed by speechdocs.com. To support the show, check out our Patreon! Check out our merch at https://podandprejudice.dashery.com.Instagram: @podandprejudiceTwitter: @podandprejudiceFacebook: Pod and PrejudiceYoutube: Pod and PrejudiceMerch store: https://podandprejudice.dashery.com/