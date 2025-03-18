Send us a textTrey tells the story of the latest effort to "revie" the wooly mammoth, this time by turning on novel genes in Mice.We welcome EDGE Science of Youtube fam onto the show, where he talks Sci Comm and Paleontology. Miles and Trey dig deep into the history of the famous Patterson–Gimlin film that turned bigfoot from a folk tale into a cultural phenomenon. The Bigfoot conversation starts around 35 Mins in!The MonsterQuest this episode is S3.E19 Critical Evidence - MonsterQuest looks at five key pieces of evidence for the Sasquatch: the Patterson footage, the Freeman footage, the Cripplefoot tracks, the mid-tarsal break, and maps of sighting density.Support the show
2:31:09
People Keep Saying There is a Dinosaur in the Congo.
Early 20th century German Exploders and Modern Day Creationists keep saying there is a Sauropod dinosaur in the Congo! Going by the name of Mokele-mbembe some say this creature lives in the remote regions of Southern Africa. It is true these regions are not that well explored, is is true that people are seeing a longed neck dinosaur? And what is it's link to creationists? All that and more from Miles and Trey, on this Plastic Pleasiour Podcast! Monster Quest this epoisde is - S3E18 -The Last Dinosaur "MonsterQuest goes to the jungles of Central Africa in search of Mokele-mbembe which is believed by some to be a living relic of the dinosaurs."
1:49:54
Monsterquest Finds Something!
We are finally back - and Miles shares a story about how one bag of Cheetos change the ecosystem of a cavern. Trey talks about the amazing discovery of a Smilodon Cub. The Monsterquest this time is S3.E17- Killer Crocs- MonsterQuest goes to India and the Florida Everglades to investigate claims of giant crocodiles.
1:31:03
The Monkey Man of New Deli & The Four Christian Cults (Featuring - Knowing Better)
Trey details some of the real information we have about the infamous Sea Peoples who attacked Egypt and then disappeared into history. Knowing Better joins the show to talk about Youtube creator history, his recently finished projects of detailing the four major Christian Cults, and more. Also, he watches his feature episode of Monster Quest with the guys! The Monster Quest this episode is E03S16 - The Curse of the Monkey Man - MonsterQuest goes to India in order to look into reports of an ape-like creature called the "Mande Barung".You can back Miles's comic on Kickstarter here!
2:15:30
Are you There God? It's Me, A Pterosaur.
Miles talks about the Clovis people and the Anzick-1 child that inspired his graphic novel - Clovis. It is on Kickstarter now! We are joined byTyler Stone, an emmy-nominated photojournalist, freelance artist and content creator. Tyle is also a science communicator on Tiktok. The Monster Quest for this episode is S03E15 - Flying Monsters - MonsterQuest goes to Papua New Guinea in an effort to track down a prehistoric flying monster.As it's the first time MQ has talked about this Cryptid we go into great detail into the creature and the culture around those who seek it.