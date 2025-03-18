People Keep Saying There is a Dinosaur in the Congo.

Early 20th century German Exploders and Modern Day Creationists keep saying there is a Sauropod dinosaur in the Congo! Going by the name of Mokele-mbembe some say this creature lives in the remote regions of Southern Africa. It is true these regions are not that well explored, is is true that people are seeing a longed neck dinosaur? And what is it's link to creationists? All that and more from Miles and Trey, on this Plastic Pleasiour Podcast! Monster Quest this epoisde is - S3E18 -The Last Dinosaur "MonsterQuest goes to the jungles of Central Africa in search of Mokele-mbembe which is believed by some to be a living relic of the dinosaurs."