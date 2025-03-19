Samantha Coates, Rethinking Piano Education with Creativity and Humor | S2 E24
In this episode of The Piano Inspires Podcast, Craig Sale is joined by Samantha Coates who shares her journey from traditional piano lessons to becoming an innovative educator, author, and advocate for making music learning more engaging. She discusses the power of humor in teaching, the importance of creativity in piano education, and how her […]
Source
--------
40:58
Mario Ajero, The Future of Piano Teaching in a Digital World | S2E23
In this episode of The Piano Inspires Podcast, special guest and technology guru Dr. Mario Ajero joins host Alejandro Cremaschi, as they explore how technology transforms piano education. From the rise of online lessons to the evolution of digital tools, he shares insights on how teachers adapted during COVID-19, the benefits of remote learning, and […]
Source
--------
41:55
Leila Viss, Sparking Creativity and Curiosity in Piano Education | S2 E22
Host Andrea McAlister is joined by Leila Viss, who shares how creativity, curiosity, and flexibility can transform piano education. She discusses the power of improvisation, adapting lessons to students’ needs, and encouraging exploration beyond the written score. Tune in for inspiring insights on making piano learning more engaging and dynamic.
Source
--------
44:34
Gail Berenson, The Power of Mentorship in Shaping Pianists and Educators | S2 E21
In this episode of The Piano Inspires Podcast, Dr. Gail Berenson reflects on the transformative role of mentorship in piano education. She shares personal stories about the teachers who shaped her journey, the importance of guiding the next generation, and how collaborative learning creates lasting impact. With insights on pedagogy, musical growth, and lifelong learning, […]
Source
--------
43:30
Courtney Crappell, Embracing Innovation and Growth in Piano Education | S2 E20
In this episode of The Piano Inspires Podcast, Jennifer Snow is joined by Courtney Crappell who discusses the evolving world of piano education and the power of lifelong learning. He shares how starting piano later in life shaped his approach to teaching, the importance of breaking down complex skills, and how embracing different musical traditions […]
Source