Victor Aguilar Speaks: The Penguin's Rhenzy Feliz Interview

Following The Penguin finale and that tragic ending in Gotham City, Victor Aguilar actor Rhenzy Feliz joins Brandon Davis and Jenna Anderson on Phase Hero for an interview about his time working on the DC Comics series. With The Batman 2 on the way, Rhenzy opens up his experiences with Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Gigante, and the rest of the cast & sets in the Matt Reeves universe built out by Lauren LeFranc. The Penguin's entire season is available, along with a full review already published on Phase Hero! This interview with Rhenzy Feliz contains spoilers for The Penguin ending and entire season.