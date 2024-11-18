DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and the stars of Creature Commandos join Phase Hero & Brandon Davis to discuss the animated project which launches the DC Universe in a pretty hilarious interview. Gunn opens up about releasing the first DC Comics project as co-CEO with Peter Safran, leading into his work on Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. Grillo sheds light on Rick Flag Sr. and his future in the DC Universe, Bakalova opens up about creating Princess Ilana with Gunn, and Agee discusses returning the DC Universe as Ecomonos!
Daredevil, Ironheart, What If..?, and More w/ Marvel TV's Brad Winderbaum!
Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios joins Phase Hero for a live interview! Following the epic showcase at D23 in Brazil, Winderbaum is able to talk about everything from Daredevil: Born Again to X-Men '97. If time permits, the conversation will shed light on the upcoming Ironheart, Wonder Man, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and more series, as well! Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Jamie Jirak, and Aaron Perine conduct this Phase Hero interview with Winderbaum covering all things MCU!
New Marvel Trailers, DC Universe Footage, and More!
Thunderbolts*, Captain America: Brave New World, What If..? Season 3, and more Marvel titles released footage in the past couple of weeks! The DC Universe had looks at Peacemaker Season 2! Mission: Impossible 8 has taken off with a new trailer! Plus, Denzel Washington is being written into Black Panther 3 and more Marvel news, all while Star Wars sounds kinda messy? This new episode of Phase Hero covers all of these topics and more! Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Jamie Jirak, and Aaron Perine come together to share their thoughts on the news and trailers!
Victor Aguilar Speaks: The Penguin's Rhenzy Feliz Interview
Following The Penguin finale and that tragic ending in Gotham City, Victor Aguilar actor Rhenzy Feliz joins Brandon Davis and Jenna Anderson on Phase Hero for an interview about his time working on the DC Comics series. With The Batman 2 on the way, Rhenzy opens up his experiences with Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Gigante, and the rest of the cast & sets in the Matt Reeves universe built out by Lauren LeFranc. The Penguin's entire season is available, along with a full review already published on Phase Hero! This interview with Rhenzy Feliz contains spoilers for The Penguin ending and entire season.
The Penguin Finale Review
The Penguin review following the season and finale releasing on Max! Oz Cobb and The Batman are due for a collision at some point! Following the events of Sofia Gigante and her family estate, Oz Cobb and his mother, Victor Aguilar in the park, and the rest of Gotham’s biggest names… the Phase Hero crew shares their thoughts on how the DC Comics TV series wrapped up complete with a rating out of 10!
