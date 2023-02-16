Welcome to the Overcomfort Podcast with Jenicka Lopez! Let’s get real! This will be a non-judgement place where it’s okay to not be okay, a place that favors ca... More
Available Episodes
What's New & Advice From Jenicka
Welcome back to a new season of the OverComfort Podcast with Jenicka Lopez!
On this episode, Jenicka shares a huge update on her life and what she's been up to since season one. She also answers your questions and gives advice on love, family, and grief that you may have sent in.
6/20/2023
Introducing: Overcomfort Podcast with Jenicka Lopez Season 2
6/13/2023
The Art of Fatherhood with Michael Rivera
On the season finale of the Overcomfort Podcast with Jenicka Lopez, I sit down with my older brother, Mikey! He opens up about how fatherhood changed his life, the love for his daughters, and so much more!
2/23/2023
Self Love
On this episode of the Overcomfort Podcast with Jenicka Lopez, I answer your questions on self love and share my personal journey of growth and give advice on how to truly love yourself.
2/16/2023
Moving Forward with Omi Valdivia
On this episode of the Overcomfort Podcast with Jenicka Lopez - I sit down with one of my best friends, Omi Valdivia (@ominoemi) and we get candid about the losses of our mothers and what grief has taught us. Omi also opens up about her dad moving on with his life and her weight loss journey.
Welcome to the Overcomfort Podcast with Jenicka Lopez! Let’s get real! This will be a non-judgement place where it’s okay to not be okay, a place that favors calling over comfort. On this podcast, Jenicka Lopez opens up and brings people into her life, in hopes of inspiring confidence and helping them choose calling over comfort. Expect new episodes EVERY Tuesday on all streaming platforms!