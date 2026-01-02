Out in the Field: Inclusion in Wildlife Conservation
1/02/2026 | 33 mins.
What started as an op-ed in The Wildlife Professional has turned into a society-wide, member-led initiative to illuminating and elevating (LGBTQIA+) wildlifers. In this episode of “Our Wild Lives,” co-organizers of Out in the Field (OiTF), Silas Fischer and Adam Janke, join hosts Katie Perkins and Ed Arnett to discuss how OiTF is helping to make the wildlife profession more open, visible, and inclusive. Fischer and Janke recount their personal experiences as wildlife professionals, unpack the mission behind this TWS member-led effort, and explore how allies can meaningfully support the work of OiTF. Learn more: Out in The Field - https://wildlife.org/out-in-the-field/Join Out In The Field's newsletterOriginal article starting the initiative, I am one of youMore about their socials and work in this articleJoin OiTF DiscordFollow OiTF on InstagramShare your thoughts on the Our Wild Lives Podcast by sending us a text here!Become a member of The Wildlife Society: https://wildlife.org/join/ Support Wildlife, Invest in Wildlife Professionals: https://wildlife.org/donate/ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewildlifesociety/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewildlifesociety LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wildlife-society/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@The_Wildlife_Society
Lessons from a Conservation Pioneer, Cliff Bampton
12/19/2025 | 35 mins.
Cliff Bampton’s career in wildlife management traces the origin of the profession. From graduate school dropout to chief of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission's Division of Game, Bampton helped define modern wildlife management. In this episode of “Our Wild Lives,” host Katie Perkins sits down with long-time TWS member, Cliff Bampton. The conversation spans from his early adulthood experiences trapping black bears (Ursus americanus) in the Adirondack Mountains to his decades of experience at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and Ducks Unlimited. Despite the challenges he faced, such as trouble in school, color blindness, office politics, and more, Bampton leaves a legacy rooted in hard work, compromise, and cooperation. Share your thoughts on the Our Wild Lives Podcast by sending us a text here!Nature DisturbedMother Nature is one weird ladyListen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifyBecome a member of The Wildlife Society: https://wildlife.org/join/ Support Wildlife, Invest in Wildlife Professionals: https://wildlife.org/donate/ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewildlifesociety/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewildlifesociety LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wildlife-society/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@The_Wildlife_Society
ESA Rule Changes, Explained
12/12/2025 | 26 mins.
The National Marine Fisheries Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have proposed four rule changes to the Endangered Species Act (ESA). This episode of “Our Wild Lives” unpacks the four-rule proposal that could narrow ESA consultations, limit critical habitat, remove automatic protections for threatened species, and elevate economic considerations. TWS staff members , Cameron Kovach, Kaylyn Zipp and Kelly O’Connor explain why these changes are happening, how they affect wildlife professionals and communities , and how to submit substantive public comments, which can be submitted until December 22, 2025. Learn more: Proposed Rules: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/11/21/2025-20549/endangered-and-threatened-wildlife-and-plants-listing-endangered-and-threatened-species-andTWS ESA News Article: https://wildlife.org/endangered-species-rules-rollback-to-2019/TWS Position Statement on the ESA: chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://wildlife.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/TWS_IssueStatement_USEndangeredSpeciesAct_FINAL_2023.11.pdfSubmit comments about the proposed rules: https://www.regulations.gov/document/FWS-HQ-ES-2025-0039-0001Share your thoughts on the Our Wild Lives Podcast by sending us a text here!Become a member of The Wildlife Society: https://wildlife.org/join/ Support Wildlife, Invest in Wildlife Professionals: https://wildlife.org/donate/ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewildlifesociety/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewildlifesociety LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wildlife-society/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@The_Wildlife_Society
The Bear Necessities
12/05/2025 | 50 mins.
A century ago, black bears in North Carolina were on the brink. Today, they’re thriving in mountains, coastal swamps, and even neighborhoods.In this episode, we sit down with Colleen Olfenbuttel, TWS member, longtime bear biologist and the NCWRC game mammals and survey unit supervisor, to unpack how science-based management helped the once-rare species rebound. They also talk about how wildlife managers are tackling coexistence in a quickly urbanizing state. Colleen takes us inside the state’s pivotal moves in the 1970s—mandatory harvest reporting, protections for females and cubs, and the creation of bear management areas that seeded recovery across the landscape. We dig into human-bear conflict, why unsecured attractants and intentional feeding sit at the root, and how BearWise communities, feeding bans, and bear-resistant trash cans cut problems at the source.Colleen shares practical safety advice for black bear encounters, explains why relocating “problem bears” fails, and demystifies dens and hibernation.Learn more: About Colleen: https://www.linkedin.com/in/colleen-olfenbuttel/North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission: https://www.ncwildlife.gov/BearWise: https://bearwise.org/Bear cub rehabilitation program: https://www.ncwildlife.gov/wildlife-habitat/species/black-bear/what-happens-orphaned-black-bear-cubs-north-carolinaBecome a Certified Wildlife Biologist - https://wildlife.org/certification-programs/Share your thoughts on the Our Wild Lives Podcast by sending us a text here!Nature DisturbedMother Nature is one weird ladyListen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifyBecome a member of The Wildlife Society: https://wildlife.org/join/ Support Wildlife, Invest in Wildlife Professionals: https://wildlife.org/donate/ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewildlifesociety/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewildlifesociety LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wildlife-society/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@The_Wildlife_Society
How Hunting Helps Wild Turkey Recovery
11/26/2025 | 37 mins.
A century ago, wild turkeys were a rare sight in many parts of the United States. Populations were estimated to be 200,000 or less across the country. Through science-based conservation and management, education, and sound policy, the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) helped grow turkey (Meleagris gallopavo) populations to over 6 million. In this episode, Katie Perkins and Ed Arnett of The Wildlife Society join Mark Hatfield, former national director of science and planning, Jen Davis, hunting and shooting R3 coordinator for Michigan and Teresa Carroll, education and outreach program coordinator of the NWTF at turkey camp to share how their work has contributed to this remarkable recovery. Through a mentored hunt, we learn what it took to bring wild turkey populations back from the brink and the role hunting can play in wildlife conservation. Learn more: The National Wild Turkey Federation: https://www.nwtf.org/Mark Hatfield: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hatfield-mark/Jen Davis: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennifer-davis-29a30817b/Teresa Carroll: https://www.linkedin.com/in/teresa-carroll-06912725/NWTF Programs - https://www.nwtf.org/who-we-are/programs-outreachShare your thoughts on the Our Wild Lives Podcast by sending us a text here!Nature DisturbedMother Nature is one weird ladyListen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifyBecome a member of The Wildlife Society: https://wildlife.org/join/ Support Wildlife, Invest in Wildlife Professionals: https://wildlife.org/donate/ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewildlifesociety/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewildlifesociety LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wildlife-society/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@The_Wildlife_Society
