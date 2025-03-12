E099: The 10 year overnight success with David Segal

00:00 Introduction06:10 Transitioning to FinTech: Highbeam14:49 Navigating Retail and E-commerce20:57 The Future of Consumer Brands and AI33:58 The Pros and Cons of Opening Physical Stores41:54 Finding the Right Retail Locations47:46 The Importance of Data in Business51:25 Lessons from High-End Retail Experiences01:02:35 Understanding Market Differences: Canada vs. U.S.01:11:19 The Importance of Great Retail Staff01:14:00 The Future of Retail: Who Will Survive?01:21:14 The Challenge of Competing with Walmart01:25:30 Lessons Learned from Building David's Tea01:27:55 The Emotional Journey of Exiting a Business01:29:18 Connecting with David: Where to Find HimOperators Exclusive Slack: https://join.slack.com/t/9operators/shared_invite/zt-2tdfu426r-TepSHJP~evAyDfR29U2qUwPowered By:Fulfil.io.https://bit.ly/3pAp2vuThe Only Cloud ERP Designed to Efficiently Scale 8 and 9-Figure Brands. Northbeam.https://www.northbeam.io/Postscript.https://postscript.io/Richpanel.https://www.richpanel.com/?utm_source=9O&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=ytdescSaras.https://www.sarasanalytics.com/?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=operators+podcast&utm_id=9operatorSubscribe to The Marketing Operators Podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/@MarketingOperators