One Strange Thing: Paranormal & True-Weird Mysteries

Paranormal, unexplainable, and uncanny stories aren't just in the fiction section. They happen every day, to people just like you. One Strange Thing brings you ... More
Paranormal, unexplainable, and uncanny stories aren't just in the fiction section. They happen every day, to people just like you. One Strange Thing brings you ... More

  • The Bunny
    Whether presented as urban legend, murderous maniac, or ghostly avenger, the Bunnyman of Virginia has haunted a certain overpass near Fairfax--Colchester Bridge--and its residents for more than fifty years. This week, we delve into the origins of the twisty rabbit’s tale.  Pre-order Laurah’s book, LAY THEM TO REST: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/laurah-norton/lay-them-to-rest/9780306828805/ Listen to The Dead Files wherever you get your podcasts. Head to airdoctorpro.com and use promo code STRANGE and depending on the model receive UP TO 39% off or UP TO $300 off! This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/strange today to get 10% off your first month.  The I AM STORY podcast takes you inside this extraordinary fight for racial and economic justice. Go to wherever you get your podcasts to subscribe. Hosted, written, and researched by Laurah Norton Additional research by Bryan Worters Produced by Maura Currie Engineered by Brandon Schexnayder  Sources on our website: https://www.onestrangethingpodcast.com/ Join us on Patreon for early release and ad-free episodes, exclusive stories, and bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/OneStrangeThing You can also subscribe to premium episodes on Apple Premium and Supercast! Find us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/OSTPod Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onestrangethingpod/  and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/One-Strange-Thing-114307627035607 Interested in advertising on our show? Contact Glassbox Media: https://glassboxmedia.com/contact-us/ Copyright One Strange Thing Podcast LLC 2023 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    28:17
  • Introducing Stories With Sapphire
    We love Stories With Sapphire — and we think you will, too. Links from Sapphire: If you have a story you'd like to share, email it to [email protected] Send Sapphire a voice message: https://anchor.fm/storieswithsapphire/message Sign up for bone and tarot readings at storieswithsapphire.com Support Sapphire: https://anchor.fm/storieswithsapphire/support Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    7:58
  • The Dogman
    Perhaps it’s not the best-known cryptid, but the Michigan Dogman has crept across the Midwest’s imagination—and embedded itself in the region’s nightmares—largely thanks to a single event in 1987. Was it an attack? A sighting? A mysterious footprint? No, strangers, it was something even more powerful: a voice drifting out, over the radio waves.  Special Thanks: Alvin WIlliams of Affirmative Murder for his vocal talents!  Pre-order Laurah’s book, LAY THEM TO REST: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/laurah-norton/lay-them-to-rest/9780306828805/ Go to HelloFresh.com/onestrangething50 and use code onestrangething50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/strange today to get 10% off your first month.  Hosted, written, and researched by Laurah Norton Additional research by Michael Morrill  Produced by Maura Currie Engineered by Brandon Schexnayder  Sources on our website: https://www.onestrangethingpodcast.com/ Join us on Patreon for early release and ad-free episodes, exclusive stories, and bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/OneStrangeThing Find us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/OSTPod Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onestrangethingpod/  and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/One-Strange-Thing-114307627035607 Interested in advertising on our show? Contact Glassbox Media: https://glassboxmedia.com/contact-us/ Copyright One Strange Thing Podcast LLC 2023 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    36:12
  • The Toy
    A mannequin with human hair became a doll, and lifelong companion and/or scapegoat, for an eccentric Floridian artist. The rest is (haunted? possessed?) history, and it’s exactly as unsettling as you might guess. And then some. Go to HelloFresh.com/onestrangething50 and use code onestrangething50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free Pre-order Laurah’s book, LAY THEM TO REST: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/laurah-norton/lay-them-to-rest/9780306828805/ Hosted by Laurah Norton Researched by Bryan Worters and Maura Currie Written and Produced by Maura Currie Script-edited by Laurah Norton Engineered by Brandon Schexnayder  Sources on our website: https://www.onestrangethingpodcast.com/ Join us on Patreon for early release and ad-free episodes, exclusive stories, and bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/OneStrangeThing Find us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/OSTPod Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onestrangethingpod/  and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/One-Strange-Thing-114307627035607 Interested in advertising on our show? Contact Glassbox Media: https://glassboxmedia.com/contact-us/ Copyright One Strange Thing Podcast LLC 2023 Scott Eyman, “The Legend of…” The Palm Beach Post, 1989. NA, “Doll with a spell,” The Miami Herald, 1996. NA, “The doll who lived,” Fort Lauderdale News, 1985. NA, “Artist Robert Eugene Otto,” The Miami Herald, 1974. NA, “Ghost No. 3,” The Palm Beach Post, 2000. Ellen Creager, “Doll is part of…” The Tampa Tribune, 2007. Jill Schensul, “In Key West, beware…” The Naples Daily News, 2014. Brad Bertelli, “A Halloween Story: Robert…” The Reporter, 2016. Shirrel Rhoades, “‘M3gan’ is familiar…” The Key West Citizen, 2023. NA, “Doll taking chills…” The Miami Herald, 2008. Robert the Doll’s online shop Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/4/2023
    28:44
  • Premium Episode: The Trestle (And An Announcement)
    In celebration of our new premium format—two premium episodes a month for both Apple Podcast premium subscribers and Patreon subscribers starting April 2023—we are sharing this premium episode with all listeners. The legend of Kentucky’s Pope Lick Monster is inexorably tied to the train bridge it supposedly guards—but what is the real danger: the goat-sheep cryptid, or our human need to seek out danger?  Hosted by Laurah Norton  Written by Liv Fallon  Researched by Jessica Lee   Produced and Script-edited by Maura Currie  Engineered and Scored by Chaes Gray  Pre-order Laurah’s book, LAY THEM TO REST: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/laurah-norton/lay-them-to-rest/9780306828805/ Butcherbox: Get free Chicken Nuggets for a Year and 10 percent off your first box when you sign up today. That’s a 22 oz bag of gluten-free chicken nuggets in every order for a year when you sign up at butcherbox.com/OST and use code OST. Join us on Patreon for early release and ad-free episodes, exclusive stories, and bonus episodes: https://www.patreon.com/OneStrangeThing Find us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/OSTPod Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onestrangethingpod/  and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/One-Strange-Thing-114307627035607 Interested in advertising on our show? Contact Glassbox Media: https://glassboxmedia.com/contact-us/ Copyright One Strange Thing Podcast LLC 2023 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/28/2023
    21:18

About One Strange Thing: Paranormal & True-Weird Mysteries

Paranormal, unexplainable, and uncanny stories aren't just in the fiction section. They happen every day, to people just like you. One Strange Thing brings you family-friendly stories from America's newspaper archives. And they all have something in common: an element that can't be explained by logic alone. Join us on our trek through small town U.S.A.'s oddities — and prepare to wonder what oddities are hiding in your hometown, too.
