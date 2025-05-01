About Once Again
"Once Again" is a new history podcast where the past meets the present.On Thursday, May 1, 2025, the first two episodes of “Once Again” will drop with new episodes releasing each Thursday. Senior Producer Bill Kelly is on a mission: digging through archives, dusting off documents and uncovering compelling stories that matter – once again. Devoted history hunters and those who are casually curious about history will all find that each episode of “Once Again” revisits a fascinating chapter from recent Nebraska and Great Plains history and draws stunning parallels from the past to the present. "As a longtime reporter, I think it’s important to view current events through the lens of history. This podcast dives deep into intriguing news stories from Nebraska’s past and connects them to today’s headlines," said "Once Again" podcast host Bill Kelly. The new Nebraska Public Media podcast features rich sound effects, music that is specific to the history of each episode and voice actors who make the stories come alive and create a picture for the podcast listener, much like a throwback to radio theater. "You hear creaking benches, church bells, footsteps on gravel and horses neighing. The sound becomes another character," said Nebraska Public Media Audio Engineer Emily Kreutz. The six "Once Again" podcast episodes include: May 1 – Meyer v. Nebraska Nebraska law makes teaching German to children illegal in the 1920s and today the case sets legal precedent for the U.S. Supreme Court. May 1 – The Rise and Fall of the Ak-Sar-Ben Racetrack After 70 years, Ak-Sar-Ben shuts down an iconic Omaha horse track. Can casinos revive the horse racing industry and traditions? May 8 – Passenger Rail Service After 100 years, railroads left passenger service to Amtrack. Should the government expand routes and offer high-speed rail service today? May 15 – Methodist Church Split An Omaha minister is put on trial for conducting a same-sex wedding and today LGBTQ debate leads to a split within the United Methodist Church. May 22 – Hallam Nuclear Plant Nebraska’s first nuclear plant went online near Lincoln in 1962 and soon failed. Years later, the state considers a new generation of small reactors. May 29 – Immigrant Labor In the 1930s, Nebraska Panhandle farms recruit Mexican field workers to harvest sugar beets. Today, immigrant labor takes center stage in a divisive national debate. Discover images and additional information about the series at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/onceagain. The “Once Again” history podcast is a production of Nebraska Public Media News. © 2025 Nebraska Public Media Foundation. All rights reserved. FOLLOW US:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/NebraskaPublicMediaFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/NebraskaPublicMediaNews Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NebraskaPublicMediaX (Formerly Twitter): https://x.com/NebPublicMediaNews X: https://x.com/NebPubMediaNewsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/nebraskapublicmedia Podcast website
