When correctional officer Valentino Rodriguez first stepped behind prison walls, he wasn't just starting a job, he was joining a family. What he didn’t know was...
  • BONUS: “More Work to be Done” | S2: New Folsom
    Sukey and Julie have some news and updates about Valentino Rodriguez Sr., Mimy Rodriguez and some of the key players at New Folsom prison. We also share a recent conversation with an attorney who has been involved in the legal fight for disability rights in California state prisons for decades.   Read our digital article: 'How to Kill a Cop': Death, Despair and Corruption in California's Most Violent Prison. Mental health resources If you are currently in crisis, you can dial 988 [U.S.] to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. SAMHSA National Help Line 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Helpline US Health and Human Services Warmline Directory Episode Transcript Find more information at our website. If you have tips or feedback about this series please reach out to us at [email protected].   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    45:30
  • On Our Watch Presents: Hush
    Today we’re sharing the first episode of 'Hush,' an investigative podcast from Oregon Public Broadcasting focused on uncovering the buried truth about critical stories in the Pacific Northwest. This series looks at the case of Jesse Lee Johnson, a Black man who lived for 17 years on Oregon’s death row for a crime he says he didn’t commit, and tries to understand why the state tried for so long to kill him. Follow and listen to more episodes of “Hush” here: https://www.opb.org/show/hush/ If you’re in a mental health crisis, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    46:37
  • On Our Watch Presents: The Youth Development Center
    Today we’re sharing the first episode of “The Youth Development Center,” a series from New Hampshire Public Radio. This podcast from the creators of "Bear Brook" and “The 13th Step” dives deep into how New Hampshire became the center of one of the largest youth detention abuse scandals in the country. This episode follows the story of Andy Perkins, a man who remained silent about his experiences at the Youth Development Center for decades. Then, he saw something on the news that made him realize he wasn't alone.  Follow and listen to more episodes of “The Youth Development Center” here: https://link.chtbl.com/ch14Qgb_?sid=KQED   Click here to read the companion digital story made in collaboration with The Pudding.   If you have suffered abuse and need someone to talk to, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. If you’re in a mental health crisis, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    34:51
  • BONUS: Sukey on NPR’s The Sunday Story | S2: New Folsom
    Get a behind-the-scenes peek at the reporting for On Our Watch: New Folsom as Ayesha Rascoe, host of NPR’s The Sunday Story from Up First, speaks with Sukey about the season and the wider context of this kind of journalism. Resources If you are currently in crisis, you can dial 988 [U.S.] to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. SAMHSA National Help Line 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Helpline US Health and Human Services Warmline Directory Whistleblower resources The Lamplighter Project The Signals Network EMPOWR Whistleblowers of America Government Accountability Project National Whistleblower Center Whistleblower Aid Listen to the original broadcast on NPR's The Sunday Story. Episode Transcript Find more information at our website. If you have tips or feedback about this series please reach out to us at [email protected].   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    34:13
  • BONUS: Right to Know | S2: New Folsom
    On Our Watch was made possible by the passage of a groundbreaking law enforcement sunshine bill in 2018. Today we talk to California State Senator Nancy Skinner, who co-authored the state’s “Right to Know Act," about the legacy of her landmark bill, ongoing obstacles to transparency, and the need for accountability in California prisons. Learn more about Sen. Skinner's work on law enforcement transparency, including The Right to Know Act (SB 1421) and SB 16, by visiting her webpage. The California Reporting Project, a coalition of newsrooms, provides insights into how these open-records acts are being implemented. Mental health resources If you are currently in crisis, you can dial 988 [U.S.] to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. SAMHSA National Help Line 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Helpline US Health and Human Services Warmline Directory Episode Transcript Find more information at our website. If you have tips or feedback about this series please reach out to us at [email protected].   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    28:54

About On Our Watch

When correctional officer Valentino Rodriguez first stepped behind prison walls, he wasn't just starting a job, he was joining a family. What he didn’t know was that he was now bound by an unwritten code that would ultimately test his loyalty to his oath and his fellow officers. Five years later, Valentino's sudden death would raise questions from the FBI, his family and his mentor in the elite investigative unit where they both worked. This season, join us as we follow in Valentino’s footsteps to uncover the secrets hidden inside the most dangerous prison in California: New Folsom. If you have tips or feedback about this series please reach out to us at [email protected].
