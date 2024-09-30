On Our Watch Presents: The Youth Development Center

Today we’re sharing the first episode of “The Youth Development Center,” a series from New Hampshire Public Radio. This podcast from the creators of "Bear Brook" and “The 13th Step” dives deep into how New Hampshire became the center of one of the largest youth detention abuse scandals in the country. This episode follows the story of Andy Perkins, a man who remained silent about his experiences at the Youth Development Center for decades. Then, he saw something on the news that made him realize he wasn't alone. Follow and listen to more episodes of “The Youth Development Center” here: https://link.chtbl.com/ch14Qgb_?sid=KQED Click here to read the companion digital story made in collaboration with The Pudding. If you have suffered abuse and need someone to talk to, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. If you’re in a mental health crisis, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices