Episode 457: Oh the Humanity
Hey y’all! This week, Executive Producer at Enhance Games Mark MacDonald stops by to discuss Humanity and strategy for the unique puzzler. Plus the team dives into their personal approaches to challenging puzzle games.
5/12/2023
48:44
Episode 456: O'Dell Awakens
This week we introduce our newest pod member O’Dell, plus Respawn Entertainment’s Design Director of Combat Jason de Heras stops by to discuss Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and how devs chose to expand upon its predecessor.
5/5/2023
54:42
Episode 455: Asad Qizilbash Talks PlayStation Productions
This week, Head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash stops by to discuss adapting video games into TV and film and what’s next from PlayStation Productions. PLUS: Resident Evil 4 spoilercast and next week’s new releases (Star Wars Jedi Survivor!)
4/21/2023
1:05:13
Episode 454: What Are You Spoilin'?
Hey y'all! This week the team dives into a Resident Evil 4 spoiler-cast, and reminisces on fond interview memories.
4/7/2023
53:19
Episode 453: Tetris - A Conversation with Henk Rogers & Alexey Pajitnov
Tetris creators Henk Rogers and Alexey Pajitnov join PlayStation Podcast to chat about bringing the iconic game's origin story to the silver screen.
Get exclusive first details on next week's PSN game lineup from the staff of the official PlayStation.Blog, and stick around for PlayStation news, answers to questions from the PlayStation community, and plenty of nerdy game talk. Join us!