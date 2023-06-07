Nurse Of Death: The Lucy Letby Story

Jury Begins Deliberations In The Shocking Trial Of Lucy Letby

In a pivotal development, the jury for the Lucy Letby trial was dismissed today to begin deliberations on the grave accusations facing the 33-year-old neonatal nurse. Letby, who has been on trial for the last nine months, is facing accusations of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder an additional ten, all at the Countess of Chester Hospital, where she was employed. Born in Hereford, Letby found herself in the center of a harrowing legal ordeal unfolding within the hallowed halls of Manchester Crown Court's Court 7. A jury comprised of eight women and four men now bear the onerous responsibility of determining Letby's innocence or guilt on the 22 indictments set against her. As a highly specialized ICU nurse, Letby was no stranger to the fragility of life, dealing daily with the hospital's most vulnerable patients. However, the prosecution has painted a disturbing picture of her time at the hospital, describing her as a 'constant malevolent presence.' According to their claims, Letby allegedly embarked on a killing spree lasting a year from June 2015 to June 2016. Mr. Justice Goss, the presiding judge of the trial, dismissed the jury for deliberation at precisely 1.02 pm. As the jurors exited the room, Letby, seated within the glass-encased dock, watched them depart, her fate now resting in their collective hands. The prosecution presented a chilling portrait of Letby's alleged crimes during the trial. The victims were said to include two sets of twins and two boys from a set of naturally conceived identical triplets. According to the accusations, Letby exploited her night shifts to carry out many of the alleged attacks, knowing that parents were less likely to visit the unit during these hours. It was further alleged that Letby used Facebook to track the families of the babies she supposedly targeted. At the trial's onset on October 10, prosecutor Nick Johnson KC stated, 'Sometimes a baby that she succeeded in killing was not killed the first or even the second time she tried. Sometimes they were injected with milk or some other fluid. Sometimes it was insulin. But the constant presence was Lucy Letby.' Among the evidence presented to the jury were several handwritten notes by Letby, written after her removal from the unit in the early summer of 2016. While the prosecution claimed these notes indicated her guilt, the defence argued they simply showcased the mental turmoil of a diligent and dedicated professional under extreme duress. The notes, some penned on post-it notes, contained chilling phrases such as 'I AM EVIL I DID THIS,' and 'I killed them on purpose.' However, Letby also wrote messages affirming her innocence. Ben Myers KC, defending Letby, argued these notes were 'a product of despair' and demonstrated his client's 'anguish not guilt.' The court heard that the police were initially alerted to potential foul play on the unit due to a notable increase in infant deaths and unexplained collapses. Unusual skin discolorations were often observed on the collapsing babies, and there were instances of infants 'miraculously' recovering, while others failed to respond to typically effective resuscitation techniques. As the trial judge, Mr. Justice Goss embarked on a four-and-a-half-day summing-up of the evidence last Monday. Today, before dismissing the jury, he provided a short break for the jurors to attach name labels to all confidential documents needed for their deliberations. The course of justice now hinges on their decision, which will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on many lives. Want to listen to ALL our Podcasts Ad-Free? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, and try it for 3 days free: https://tinyurl.com/ycw626tj Follow Our Other Cases Hidden Killers with Tony Brueski (All Cases) – https://audioboom.com/channels/5040505-hidden-killers-with-tony-brueski-breaking-news-commentary True Crime Today (All Cases)- https://audioboom.com/channels/5001260-true-crime-today-a-true-crime-podcast Chad & Lori Daybell - https://audioboom.com/channels/5098105-demise-of-the-daybells-the-lori-chad-daybell-story The Murder of Ana Walshe - https://audioboom.com/channels/5093967-finding-ana-this-disappearance-of-ana-walshe Alex Murdaugh - https://audioboom.com/channels/5097527-the-trial-of-alex-murdaugh The Idaho Murders, The Case Against Bryan Kohberger - https://audioboom.com/channels/5098223-the-idaho-murders-the-case-against-bryan-kohberger Nurse of Death: The Lucy Letby Story - https://audioboom.com/channels/5099406-nurse-of-death-the-lucy-letby-story Murder in the Morning- https://audioboom.com/channels/5078367-murder-in-the-morning-daily-true-crime-news The Case Against Kouri Richins- https://audioboom.com/channels/5107367-the-case-against-kouri-richins Justice For Harmony | The Trials of Adam Montgomery- https://audioboom.com/channels/5107366-justice-for-harmony-the-trials-of-adam-montgomery The Murder of Madeline Kingsbury- https://audioboom.com/channels/5109276-the-murder-of-madeline-kingsbury The Murder of Stephen Smith- https://audioboom.com/channels/5099407-the-murder-of-stephen-smith Follow Tony Brueski On Twitter https://twitter.com/tonybpod