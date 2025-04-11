Episode 1: Our Beautiful Tariffs, Something's Happening Out There, and Immigration Is Getting Scary
Welcome to the first episode of Normal Men. George and Propter introduce the podcast and what we're trying to do here, and are joined by Lowtax (not that one) and Go Like Hell Machine to discuss tariffs, the Hands Off protests, and the case of Kilmar Ábrego García.
Follow us on [email protected]
@[email protected]
@golikehellmachine.com
You can also read GLHM's Work Is Four Letters and DOGE Is Four Letters.