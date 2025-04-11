Powered by RND
Normal Men

Podcast Normal Men
George Pearkes
Normal Men is four guys talking about the news. We want to help explain what's happening in the world around us and have some laughs along the way.
NewsNews Commentary

Available Episodes

  • Episode 1: Our Beautiful Tariffs, Something's Happening Out There, and Immigration Is Getting Scary
    Welcome to the first episode of Normal Men. George and Propter introduce the podcast and what we're trying to do here, and are joined by Lowtax (not that one) and Go Like Hell Machine to discuss tariffs, the Hands Off protests, and the case of Kilmar Ábrego García. Follow us on [email protected]@[email protected] @golikehellmachine.com You can also read GLHM's Work Is Four Letters and DOGE Is Four Letters.
    1:11:51

About Normal Men

Normal Men is four guys talking about the news. We want to help explain what's happening in the world around us and have some laughs along the way. And we think you might enjoy hearing what we have to say, as long as you don't mind a bit of normalcy in a world without much of it.
