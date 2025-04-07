Powered by RND
No One Saw It Coming
No One Saw It Coming

ABC listen
The bit players, the unexpected twists, the turning point you missed. Join Walkley award-winner Marc Fennell as he uncovers the incredible moments that changed ...
  • Stealing the Mona Lisa: The Crime That Created a Legend
    These days people line up for hours to see Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa. But at one stage there were so few viewers that she was remarkably easy to steal. In fact, for a while, no one even noticed she was gone... This is the story of the sensational crime that turned a portrait into a legend.  Guest:  Mary McGillivray - art historian and content creator.Get in touch:Got a story for us? We'd love to hear from you! Email us at [email protected]
  • INTRODUCING — No One Saw It Coming
    The bit players, the unexpected twists, the turning point you missed. Join Walkley award-winner Marc Fennell as he uncovers the incredible moments that changed the course of history.Starts Tuesday, April 8.
About No One Saw It Coming

The bit players, the unexpected twists, the turning point you missed. Join Walkley award-winner Marc Fennell as he uncovers the incredible moments that changed the course of history. New episodes out Tuesday.
