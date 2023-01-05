Nir And Far: Business, Behaviour and the Brain

Nir And Far, a podcast about business, behaviour and the brain by Nir Eyal. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nirandfar/support More
Interview with author Adam Alter - Nir And Far
I sit down with Adam Alter to discuss his new book, Anatomy of a Breakdown.
5/22/2023
29:11
Money Buddies: Don’t Go It Alone with Your Wallet - Nir And Far
We get by with a little help from our friends
Now, more than ever, we have to be smart with our money.
Consumer prices at one point increased 9.1 percent from June 2021 to 2022, and financial experts are wary of an economic recession.
Yet navigating our personal finances and adhering to a budget can be a daunting task.
You can read the Nir And Far blog post on: Money Buddies: Don’t Go It Alone with Your Wallet https://www.nirandfar.com/money-buddy/
5/8/2023
28:30
5 Productivity Myths Ruining Your Life - Nir And Far
Busting these myths will set you free from productivity woes
Every time I hear a productivity myth described as fact, I cringe as if listening to a snake oil salesman peddle his cures.
Let me tell you, when I was writing my second book, Indistractable, I endlessly researched productivity and time management. I tried a lot of recommended methods and techniques myself.
You can read the Nir And Far blog post on: 5 Productivity Myths Ruining Your Life https://www.nirandfar.com/productivity-myths/
