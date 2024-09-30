Nightmare on Film Street - A Horror Movie Podcast

Welcome to Part II of Nightmare on Film Street's Top 10 Horror Movies of 2024- The Honorable Mentions Editions. And if we're being honest, the real recommendations of the year. Everyone expected us to have Abigail and Late Night With The Devil on our official Top 10, but what about the strange picks? The whacky picks? The low down, dirty, off the beaten path picks that no one else is talking about!? If you need MORE spooky nonsense to help keep you creepy, join your horror hosts Kimmi & Jon as they share even more highlights from this year in Horror. Join usssss....// COCKTAILS FROM THE CRYPT //Cocktails From The Crypt features 60 cocktails (and mocktails!), all inspired by your favorite horror movies and it's your how-to guide for curating the ultimate horror movie night. Don’t miss your chance to be among the first to own this ultimate horror movie night companion. Cocktails from the Crypt is available now at all your favorite retailers, including: Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Bookshop.org, Chapters Indigo, and Blackwell’s.For behind the scenes glimpses and exclusive sneak peaks, subscribe to the Nightmare on Film Street Newsletter, and follow us on Instagram and Tiktok! // SUPPORT THE SHOW //Nightmare on Film Street is a labor of love - and Terror! Support us on Patreon to unlock frightfully good rewards; like shoutouts on the show and social media, access to our episode archive, producer credits, bonus episodes, and much more! www.nofspodcast.com/fiendclub// MORE HORROR //www.nofspodcast.com/goAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Re-Animator 40th Anniversary with Brain Yuzna
This spring will mark the 40th anniversary of the neon-soaked Lovecraftian classic Re-Animator, and we've got producer Brian Yuzna on this week's episode of Nightmare on Film Street to celebrate! Join your horror hosts Kimmi and Jon as they pick his brain (not literally) on teaming up with director Stuart Gordon for their first ever feature film, the 17 day film shoot, editing the film into the final cut we know and love today, and tons more (including an impromptu tour of Brian's office and all of his cool Guyver merch)!Brian Yuzna also shares all of the amazing new special features and commentary track they recorded for the 4k restoration of Re-Animator that will be available soon for pre-order from Ignite Films! Join usssss....
Top 10 Horror Movies of 2024!
Nightmare on Film Street's Top 10 Horror Movies of 2024 is finally here! Join your horror hosts as they countdown their ten favorite Horror movies releases of the year. Theatrical stunners! Indie smash hits! Surprise streaming gems! We scoured the globe (from the comfort of our couch) to bring you a sampling of the year's spookiest movies and we guarantee there are a few surprise picks in here that might have flown under your radar.Did your favorite Horror movie make it onto our Top 10?? Did Longlegs secure a spot on the podium??? WILL TERRIFIER 3 MAKE AN APPEARANCE??!?? Join usssss....
Crypt Picks: Chopping Mall (1986)
Are you ready to shop 'til you drop...dead? This week on Crypt Picks, we're heading to the mall to celebrate the splatterific sci-fi shenanigans of Chopping Mall (1986)—and, of course, the killer cocktail it inspired in Cocktails From The Crypt, our new recipe book (available now!).Join your horror hosts Kimmi & Jon as they dive into the mayhem, malfunctioning robots, and mall-wide carnage of this campy cult classic. Plus, they'll be serving up a sneak peek at the lethal libation crafted in honor of those reckless retail rampagers!Beware the Killbots…because nothing pairs better with chaos than cocktails!
Crypt Picks: The VVitch (2016)
Wouldst thou like to live deliciously? Welcome back to Crypt Picks, our month long salute to the Horror movies that inspired Nightmare on Film Street's upcoming recipe book Cocktails From The Crypt, hitting bookshelves Nov 26th!Join your horror hosts Kimmi & Jon as they take in the dirt-covered decadence of Robert Eggers modern masterpiece The VVitch (2016) and share with ye the devilish details of the wonderfully witchy cocktail they created to honor thine favorite spooky folk tale. Join usssss...
About Nightmare on Film Street - A Horror Movie Podcast
Welcome to Nightmare on Film Street - the best horror movie podcast for those who love a side of humor with their scares! Ever wish you could keep the conversation going after a great horror movie? Join horror hosts Kimmi and Jon every Thursday as they explore the horror genre in a way that’s engaging, humorous, and refreshingly candid. Forget the in-depth analyses and pull up a seat for lively, friendly banter that feels just like a post-movie chat with your best pals at the local bar.And there's more! Get more Nightmares in our Fiend Club on Patreon for exclusive bonus content and rewards that will tickle your horror fancy.Join us, if you dare!nofspodcast.com/GO