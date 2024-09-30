Nightmare on Film Street - A Horror Movie Podcast

Re-Animator 40th Anniversary with Brain Yuzna

This spring will mark the 40th anniversary of the neon-soaked Lovecraftian classic Re-Animator, and we've got producer Brian Yuzna on this week's episode of Nightmare on Film Street to celebrate! Join your horror hosts Kimmi and Jon as they pick his brain (not literally) on teaming up with director Stuart Gordon for their first ever feature film, the 17 day film shoot, editing the film into the final cut we know and love today, and tons more (including an impromptu tour of Brian's office and all of his cool Guyver merch)!Brian Yuzna also shares all of the amazing new special features and commentary track they recorded for the 4k restoration of Re-Animator that will be available soon for pre-order from Ignite Films! Join usssss....// COCKTAILS FROM THE CRYPT //Cocktails From The Crypt features 60 cocktails (and mocktails!), all inspired by your favorite horror movies and it's your how-to guide for curating the ultimate horror movie night. Don't miss your chance to be among the first to own this ultimate horror movie night companion. Cocktails from the Crypt is available now at all your favorite retailers, including: Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Bookshop.org, Chapters Indigo, and Blackwell's.For behind the scenes glimpses and exclusive sneak peaks, subscribe to the Nightmare on Film Street Newsletter, and follow us on Instagram and Tiktok! // SUPPORT THE SHOW //Nightmare on Film Street is a labor of love - and Terror! Support us on Patreon to unlock frightfully good rewards; like shoutouts on the show and social media, access to our episode archive, producer credits, bonus episodes, and much more! www.nofspodcast.com/fiendclub