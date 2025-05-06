Between the Lines with Lisa Leslie

Lisa and Chiney share all their early WNBA takes

Chiney Ogwumike joins Lisa Leslie on the first episode of Between the Lines presented by Microsoft Copilot to discuss the biggest trends and storylines of the WNBA season so far. They breakdown the New York Liberty’s hot start, how the Indiana Fever can adjust without Caitlin Clark, which teams on the bottom of the standings surprise them, why this Rookie of the Year race might be tighter than anyone expected, and much more. You can find out more about Copilot here: https://copilot.microsoft.com/chats/cmmluw6jgy9