Between the Lines with Lisa Leslie

Chiney Ogwumike joins Lisa Leslie on the first episode of Between the Lines presented by Microsoft Copilot to discuss the biggest trends and storylines of the WNBA season so far. They breakdown the New York Liberty’s hot start, how the Indiana Fever can adjust without Caitlin Clark, which teams on the bottom of the standings surprise them, why this Rookie of the Year race might be tighter than anyone expected, and much more.
A'ja Wilson & Harris Pastides
Coach Staley is joined by South Carolina great and WNBA All-Star A’ja Wilson to talk about the Gamecock’s path to the Sweet Sixteen, Wilson’s advice to the current team for surviving and advancing, plus who she is looking forward to seeing in the WNBA. Then, USC President Harris Pastides joins the podcast to discuss the importance of college sports to the university, his support of NIL policies, and he and Coach bond over what they love most about the University of South Carolina.
Host: Dawn Staley
Guests: A'ja Wilson, Harris Pastides
Producer/Editor: Ambre Moton
Executive Producer: Alexys Featster
Bonus Episode: NCAA Tournament talk with Teresa Edwards
On the eve of March Madness, Coach Staley chats with Team USA teammate and friend Teresa Edwards about the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket, the evolution of the tournament over the years, and what true equity in college hoops would look like. Plus, Teresa provides insight into what it’s like being a student athlete during the month of March.
Host: Dawn Staley
Guest: Teresa Edwards
Producer/Editor: Ambre Moton
Executive Producer: Alexys Feaster
