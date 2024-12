Report from Sol Symposium -- Neon Galactic -- Special Edition

Aired Friday 12/6/24 at 7p pacific on KEET-TV, Channel 13, a Northern California PBS affiliate. The broadcast version, which includes some unrelated content, will shortly be found on KEET's YouTube channel, www.YouTube.com/@UCB0PweYtBgghdeJEio5yPZA Lede in:A LITTLE MORE THAN A WEEK AGO, I TRAVELED TO FORT MASON IN SAN FRANCISCO TO ATTEND THE SOL FOUNDATION'S SECOND SYMPOSIUM ON UNIDENTIFIED ANOMALOUS PHENOMENON.ATTENDED BY ACADEMICS FROM THE NATION'S TOP UNIVERSITIES, INCLUDING AMONG MANY OTHERS STANFORD AND HARVARD, AS WELL AS VENTURE CAPITALISTS, SCIENTISTS AND OTHERS, THE EVENT IS DESIGNED TO HELP FOSTER RESEARCH AND FUTURE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AROUND UAPs, AS WELL AS HELP MAINSTREAM A TOPIC THAT HAS LONG BEEN EXCUSED BY THE NATIONAL MEDIA AND BROADER SOCIETY AS A JOKE.THESE FOLKS, WITH ALL THEIR MONEY, DEGREES, AND GRAVITAS, WOULD ABSOLUTELY BEG TO DIFFER.THE UFO ISSUE IN RECENT YEARS HAS BECOME MORE PUBLIC, AFTER FORMER COUNTERINTELLIGENCE OFFICER LUE ELIZONDO LEFT HIS POST IN GOVERNMENT TO BLOW THE WHISTLE ON A CLANDESTINE GOVERNMENT UFO PROGRAM HE ONCE RAN.AS PART OF HIS DISCLOSURE, THREE VIDEOS FEATURING UAPs WERE RELEASED TO THE PUBLIC, AND SHOCKED THE WORLD.SINCE THEN, ELIZONDO HAS PUBLISHED A BOOK AND BEEN AT THE FOREFRONT OF AN EMERGING MOVEMENT TO FORCE GOVERNMENT TRANSPARENCY AROUND THE UFO PHENOMENON.THE FALL-OUT HAS BEEN DRAMATIC. CONGRESS HAS HELD MULTIPLE HEARINGS, AND EVEN STARTED AN OFFICIAL UFO OFFICE, ALA BLUE BOOK, CALLED THE ALL-DOMAIN ANOMALY RESOLUTION OFFICE. ITS MISSION IS TO GATHER AND COLLATE UFO DATA AND PROTECT ANY WHISTLEBLOWERS WHO COME FORWARD WITH INFORMATION ABOUT SURREPTITIOUS DEFENSE PROGRAMS THAT MIGHT BE ABUSING THE FEDERAL BUDGET SYSTEM AND CONDUCTING THEIR WORK WITHOUT CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT.EVEN THE OUTGOING SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER AND REPUBLICAN SEN. MIKE ROUNDS, AMONG OTHERS, HAVE STEPPED FORWARD TO DEMAND TRANSPARENCY ON THIS ISSUE.THE SCHUMER-SUPPORTED UAP DISCLOSURE ACT OF 2023, WHICH FAILED TO PASS LAST YEAR DUE TO THE INTERFERENCE FROM ANTI-DISCLOSURE INTERESTS ON CAPITOL HILL, READS AT TIMES LIKE A SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL. I AM NOT MAKING THIS UP.THE SOL FOUNDATION, FOUNDED IN PART BY STANFORD SCIENTIST DR. GARRY NOLAN AND RESPECTED ACADEMIC PETER SKAFISH, HAS BEEN WORKING IN RECENT YEARS TO DEVELOP THE FINANCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE AND INCENTIVES THAT WILL HELP THE SUBJECT MOVE FORWARD WHEN MORE INFORMATION FINALLY BECOMES PUBLIC.THE FOLLOWING REPORT FROM THE SYMPOSIUM PROFILES THE ORGANIZATION, AND TRIES TO EXPLICATE THE BROADER ISSUE.PART OF WHAT INITIALLY GAVE ME PERMISSION, INTELLECTUALLY, TO ENGAGE WITH THE SUBJECT OF UFOS, WAS DISCOVERING THE QUALITY OF THINKERS AND DOERS WHO GIVE THE SUBJECT SERIOUS CONSIDERATION.CLAIMS OF PSEUDOSCIENCE AND CONSPIRACY ABOUND, YET MANY OF THE FOLKS WHO HAVE SERIOUS INTEREST IN THE TOPIC, AND CONSIDER IT WORTHWHILE, ARE AMONG THE NATION'S INTELLECTUAL ELITE.THESE BRILLIANT PEOPLE, SOME OF WHOM YOU'LL HEAR FROM IN A MOMENT, AREN'T INTERESTED IN FANTASY OR MAKE BELIEVE. THERE IS VERY MUCH SOMETHING SERIOUS AND ASTOUNDING AT THE HEART OF THE UAP PHENOMENON — AND THERE'S PEOPLE IN HIGH PLACES POSITIONING THEMSELVES NOW FOR WHEN THAT FACT BECOMES BETTER KNOWN.PLEASE ENJOY.