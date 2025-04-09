Powered by RND
  • Episode 74: Caitlin Frazer on Biotechnology's National Security Impact
    Caitlin Frazer, Executive Director of the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology, joins Jeanne Meserve to discuss the intersection of biotechnology and national security. The conversation focuses on the growing strategic competition with China, and their new report “Charting the Future of Biotechnology.”For more information on the report, visit: https://www.biotech.senate.gov/ This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit scsp222.substack.com
    --------  
    27:25
  • Episode 73: Ryan Gury on Drone Technology
    Ryan Gury, CEO of PDW, joins Jeanne Meserve to discuss the rapid evolution of drone technology and its impact on the future of modern warfare. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit scsp222.substack.com
    --------  
    26:12
  • Episode 72: Dhruva Rajendra on Energetics
    This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit scsp222.substack.com
    --------  
    21:50
  • Episode 71: Bob Mumgaard and Steven Cowley on the Critical Moment in Fusion
    Dr. Bob Mumgaard and Dr. Steven Cowley join Jeanne Meserve to discuss the latest advancements in fusion research and its potential to revolutionize the energy landscape. Make sure to check out our most recent episodes of NatSec Tech, where members of the Commission sit down with Jeanne Meserve to break down the report and explore the fascinating potential of fusion energy.For more information on the Commission on the Scaling of Fusion Energy and their preliminary report “Fusion Power: Enabling 21st Century American Dominance,” visit: https://fusion.scsp.ai/. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit scsp222.substack.com
    --------  
    25:19
  • Episode 70: David Kirtley and Michael Kuiken on a Strategic Approach to Fusion Commercialization
    Make sure to listen to last week’s episode on the stakes of fusion energy featuring Paul Dabbar and Mark Menezes!For more information on the Commission on the Scaling of Fusion Energy and their preliminary report “Fusion Power: Enabling 21st Century American Dominance,” visit: https://fusion.scsp.ai/. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit scsp222.substack.com
    --------  
    25:00

Every two weeks, Jeanne Meserve will host a series of guest expert conversations on topics ranging from how artificial intelligence impacts students in school, how synthetic labor impacts the workforce, the impact of export controls, and more! scsp222.substack.com
