Episode 71: Bob Mumgaard and Steven Cowley on the Critical Moment in Fusion

Dr. Bob Mumgaard and Dr. Steven Cowley join Jeanne Meserve to discuss the latest advancements in fusion research and its potential to revolutionize the energy landscape. Make sure to check out our most recent episodes of NatSec Tech, where members of the Commission sit down with Jeanne Meserve to break down the report and explore the fascinating potential of fusion energy.For more information on the Commission on the Scaling of Fusion Energy and their preliminary report “Fusion Power: Enabling 21st Century American Dominance,” visit: https://fusion.scsp.ai/. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit scsp222.substack.com