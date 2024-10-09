My History Can Beat Up Your Politics

THEY WILL JUBILATE! - WHAT IT WAS LIKE AFTER CLEVELAND'S SECOND NON-CONSECUTIVE ELECTION, NOV 1892.

Viewing newspapers from November, 1892 we get a sense of what was being said the last time a former president came back and the "ex" was switched from the former President to the current President. From parades to sour notes and recriminations, from stories of how the election was lost, to predictions that it would be a quick 4 years for the winner, to lots of post-election sniping over tariff policy, we find some notes of today.