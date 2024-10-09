My History Can Beat Up Your Politics

THEY WILL JUBILATE! - WHAT IT WAS LIKE AFTER CLEVELAND'S SECOND NON-CONSECUTIVE ELECTION, NOV 1892.
Viewing newspapers from November, 1892 we get a sense of what was being said the last time a former president came back and the "ex" was switched from the former President to the current President. From parades to sour notes and recriminations, from stories of how the election was lost, to predictions that it would be a quick 4 years for the winner, to lots of post-election sniping over tariff policy, we find some notes of today.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
33:19
FROM ZOE BAIRD TO SWING VOTERS TO INFLATION PERCEPTION - I'M GOING TO TALK ABOUT A BUNCH OF THINGS FOR A WHILE
We get into a little on history compared to 2024 this on the episode.
Join the Patreon GET THIS EPISODE AD-FREE to ask questions or listen to extra episodes, www.myhistorycanbeatupyourpolitics.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
52:03
THE TIME OF ADJOURMENT CLAUSE AND PRESIDENTIAL POWER
Can a President shut down the Senate. Legal scholars agree on an answer "Yes but..." President-Elect / President Trump has invoked an obscure section of the Constitution that has never been used, in order to prod Senators on his appointments. Is it a true power? What is the clause, why is it there, what does it mean, and what might a Supreme Court do? The answer may have to do with a can of Pepsi.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
24:25
STOCKHOLM SYNDROME? HOW A CITY KEPT ITS NAME AND LINCOLN - THREE QUICK STORIES
We look at three stories from history. How did Bismarck North Dakota retain its name? Is there really a Stockholm Syndrome, and Lincoln's pardons and commutations, as seen by a supporter.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
23:58
WHAT I SAID BACK IN 2016 ABOUT THAT ELECTION: SEEMS SUPRISINGLY RELEVANT?
In case it's interesting, here's some of what Bruce said back in 2016 when President Trump won his first full term.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Since 2006, this podcast has been using history to elevate today's political debates. "The perfect antidote to bloviating talking heads, My History is thoughtful, nuanced, and highly engaging." -Columbia Journalism Review