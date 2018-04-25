Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Missing Alissa in the App
Listen to Missing Alissa in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Missing Alissa

Missing Alissa

Podcast Missing Alissa
Podcast Missing Alissa

Missing Alissa

Ottavia Zappala
add
Missing Alissa is a Podcast documentary exploring the cold case of a missing girl named Alissa Turney. Alissa was 17 and was last seen in Phoenix, AZ 16 years a...
More
True CrimeNewsSociety & Culture
Missing Alissa is a Podcast documentary exploring the cold case of a missing girl named Alissa Turney. Alissa was 17 and was last seen in Phoenix, AZ 16 years a...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 15
  • Update 8: Erased
    Legendary prosecutors Juan Martinez and Tad DiBiase talk about no body murder trials. Check out the podcast Bad Batch at Wondery.fm/BBMissingAlissa Listen to Silent Waves at silentwavespodcast.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1/23/2019
    32:28
  • Update 7: Secrets of a family
    Donna tells the story of her close encounter with death and reveals disturbing family secrets Listen to Silent Waves at silentwavespodcast.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    12/11/2018
    35:42
  • Update 6: Cycle of Abuse
    Another woman comes forward with new accusations against Michael Turney. We also learn shocking ... Listen to Silent Waves at silentwavespodcast.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    10/8/2018
    37:34
  • Update 5: The Confrontation
    I obtain an interview with the man himself. Michael Turney offers his point of view. Listen to Silent Waves at silentwavespodcast.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/25/2018
    1:03:46
  • Update 4: Surprise call
    I speak with Alissa's biological father for the first time and learn a lot of interesting new things Listen to Silent Waves at silentwavespodcast.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3/5/2018
    34:35

More True Crime podcasts

About Missing Alissa

Missing Alissa is a Podcast documentary exploring the cold case of a missing girl named Alissa Turney. Alissa was 17 and was last seen in Phoenix, AZ 16 years ago.
Podcast website

Listen to Missing Alissa, Over My Dead Body and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Missing Alissa

Missing Alissa

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store