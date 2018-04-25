Missing Alissa is a Podcast documentary exploring the cold case of a missing girl named Alissa Turney. Alissa was 17 and was last seen in Phoenix, AZ 16 years a...
Update 8: Erased
Legendary prosecutors Juan Martinez and Tad DiBiase talk about no body murder trials. Check out the podcast Bad Batch at Wondery.fm/BBMissingAlissa
1/23/2019
32:28
Update 7: Secrets of a family
Donna tells the story of her close encounter with death and reveals disturbing family secrets
12/11/2018
35:42
Update 6: Cycle of Abuse
Another woman comes forward with new accusations against Michael Turney. We also learn shocking ...
10/8/2018
37:34
Update 5: The Confrontation
I obtain an interview with the man himself. Michael Turney offers his point of view.
4/25/2018
1:03:46
Update 4: Surprise call
I speak with Alissa's biological father for the first time and learn a lot of interesting new things
