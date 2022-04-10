Metaphysical Milkshake with Rainn & Reza

A weekly podcast, Metaphysical Milkshake, the show where we go deep, we get weird, and we search for the meaning of life along the way. In this show, your co-ho... More
Available Episodes
Soul Boom, or Why Do We Need a Spiritual Revolution?
Welcome back Milkshakers! In this special episode of Metaphysical Milkshake, Rainn and Reza reunite to discuss Rainn's new book, Soul Boom. Together they explore the benefits that spirituality gives us to create transformation on both a personal and a global level.
Soul Boom explodes everywhere on April 25th. Order now via: https://soulboom.com
4/25/2023
55:50
How does Alex Honnold face fear at the edge of a mountain? | ReThinking with Adam Grant
Today, we’re sharing an episode of ReThinking, a podcast from the TED Audio Collective. In this episode, Free Solo climber Alex Honnold sits down with organizational psychologist Adam Grant to talk about regulating emotions when you’re hanging off the edge of a cliff, what still scares him, and how he stays motivated. If you’d like to hear more from leading thinkers and creators, follow ReThinking wherever you get your podcasts. Each week, Adam dives into the minds of interesting people to learn the unique ways they think and find practices we can all apply in our daily lives to live a little better. This season, the show features guests like bestselling author Celeste Ng, entrepreneur Mark Cuban, and Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon.
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0uFXKiNiC05GOrjE9AXnkn?si=dbd250ed61104c47
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rethinking/id1554567118
10/27/2022
44:44
An American Martyr in Persia: What is Worth Dying For?
Rainn and Reza sit down to talk about Reza’s new book and to ponder, "What is Worth Dying For?" Order An American Martyr in Persia today: https://www.amazon.com/American-Martyr-Persia-Tragic-Baskerville/dp/1324004479
10/11/2022
1:09:49
Ruha Benjamin: How Do You Build A Movement?
Rainn and Reza sit down with Sociologist and Professor, Ruha Benjamin, to ponder, "How Do You Build A Movement?"
10/4/2022
59:09
Weird Al Yankovic: What Is Weird?
Rainn and Reza sit down with Musician, Weird Al Yankovic, to ponder, "What Is Weird?"
A weekly podcast, Metaphysical Milkshake, the show where we go deep, we get weird, and we search for the meaning of life along the way. In this show, your co-hosts in existential crimes, actor Rainn Wilson and scholar Reza Aslan guide you through conversations about Life’s Big Questions.