Materialism: A Materials Science Podcast

Episode 95: You Don't Know Anything About Steel

You probably think you know a lot about steel, you couldn’t be more wrong. In this episode we sit down with Caelan Kennedy from the Steel Founders’ Society of America to discuss the intricacies of steel. From tuning properties by using different elements in the alloy to the confusing naming conventions. This episode will help expand your knowledge about a material you thought was pretty simple. The Materialism Podcast is sponsored by American Elements, a leading manufacturer and supplier of materials. You can learn more about their work and services by visiting their website. This episode was sponsored by SFSA. Be sure to check out their student competitions: Cast in Steel for undergraduates can be found at SFSA.org and Casting Dreams for students age 8-18 can be found at castingdreams.org This episode of the Materialism Podcast is sponsored by Cal Nano, leading experts in spark plasma sintering and cryomilling technologies. You can learn more about their work and services by visiting their website. This Materialism Podcast is sponsored by Materials Today, an Elsevier community dedicated to the creation and sharing of materials science knowledge and experience through their peer-reviewed journals, academic conferences, educational webinars, and more Thanks to Kolobyte and Alphabot for letting us use their music in the show! If you have questions or feedback please send us emails at [email protected] or connect with us on social media: Instagram, Twitter. Materialism Team: Taylor Sparks (co-host, co-creator), Andrew Falkowski (co-host, co-creator), Jared Duffy (production, marketing, and editing). Keywords: Stainless Steels Grades Steel AISI SAE Wrought Cast