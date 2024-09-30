Materialism: A Materials Science Podcast

What do a Mach-3 aircraft and a hip replacement have in common? They are both made of titanium. In this episode we dive into this incredible material from its name rooted in Greek mythology to the unique variants of commercial titanium. Learn about the interesting challenges facing titanium's use in the SR-71 to the new variants being actively researched to help bring this material up to superalloy standards.
Episode 96: Spark Ablation with VSParticle
At temperatures hotter than the surface of the sun (>20,000K), a revolutionary physics-based process is creating the future of nanomaterials - no chemicals required. We talk to Aaike van Vugt co-founder of VSParticle and an expert in the field of spark ablation. He walks us through the process of coating materials in nanoparticles as well as its various uses. We explore what materials are suitable for the method and their pivot into nanoporous films.
Episode 95: You Don't Know Anything About Steel
You probably think you know a lot about steel, you couldn’t be more wrong. In this episode we sit down with Caelan Kennedy from the Steel Founders’ Society of America to discuss the intricacies of steel. From tuning properties by using different elements in the alloy to the confusing naming conventions. This episode will help expand your knowledge about a material you thought was pretty simple.
Episode 94: An Introduction to Quantum Materials
Quantum isn't just a buzzword used in the movies. In this episode we are joined by Jason Khoury, Assistant Professor at Arizona State University, he helps explain the key concepts necessary to understand the basics of quantum materials. We discuss the origin of quantum behavior including interactions between charge, spin, orbit and lattice. From the serendipitous discovery of high-temperature superconductors to the theoretical predictions of exotic quantum behaviors. This conversation will provide the foundational knowledge needed to better understand the emerging technologies based on quantum materials.
Quantum Materials and Chemistry Review - An in-depth review focusing on the chemistry of quantum materials.
Exploring Electronic Structure Using Quantum Materials - A study exploring the application of quantum materials in understanding electronic properties.
Topological Nature of Quantum Materials - Insight into the topological aspects of quantum systems.
Advances in Quantum Material Research - A comprehensive review on quantum materials and their emerging technologies.
Episode 93: An Introduction to Pyrometallurgy
Pyrometallurgy is one of the oldest branches of materials science, yet it is constantly evolving. Join us as we take a broad look at the process of transforming ore into the metals we use every day. From ancient techniques for checking counterfeit coins to cutting-edge innovations like battery recycling, we cover every step of the current process and discuss where the future of pyrometallurgy is headed.
In this podcast, Taylor and Andrew investigate the past, present, and future of materials science and engineering. Topic areas ranging from cutting edge materials technology, the history of different materials, the commercialization of new materials, and exciting advances in processing and characterization are all covered in detail. Our episodes include things like the unlikely discovery of superglue or teflon, the fascinating backstories about modern biomaterials like dialysis filters, and updates on new technologies including wearable electronics, next generation batteries, and nanomaterials. In short, we hope to help listeners understand the critical role that materials have played in society and even glimpse into what the future may hold for new materials.